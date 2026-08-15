New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Honest Quote on Struggles After Blue Jays Loss

The New York Yankees have a comfortable lead in the Wild Card standings, but that doesn’t erase the fact that the team has struggled lately and desperately needs Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger back from the injured list.

New York lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 at the Rogers Centre on Saturday, marking the club’s third straight loss. The Yankees scored just two runs over those three games.

After Saturday’s loss, Yankees manager Aaron Boone dropped an honest quote regarding the team’s struggles.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Drops Honest Statement after Blue Jays Loss

“Broken record: obviously we know we got to be better. This is who we got,” Boone said (via the New York Post’s Greg Joyce). “These are our guys. And I continue to believe wholeheartedly – I’m looking at these names, [they’re] all capable of doing really big things for us. But we got to go do it.”

Katie Sharp wrote on X: “Yankees now have 14 losses this season when their starter went 5+ IP and allowed 1 ER or fewer. The only teams with more are the Mets (17) and Royals (16). Yankees had only 10 losses like that all of last season.”

Pitching has not been much of an issue for the Yankees this year. Among all 30 MLB teams, New York ranks first in ERA (3.28), fourth in WHIP (1.16 WHIP) and sixth in strikeouts (1108).

The Yankees likely need to step up their offensive production if they want to make a deep postseason run. Since May 31, the day Aaron Judge landed on the IL with a fractured rib, New York has ranked 20th in runs (393) and 18th in wRC+ (99). That’s not good enough for a team with World Series aspirations.

Luckily, Judge, Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton appear on the verge of returning.

The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty wrote on X: “Aaron Judge started throwing for the first time yesterday, Boone said. Stanton hit on the field and ran the bases.”

The New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips wrote on X: “Aaron Boone said Cody Bellinger should be in line for a rehab assignment sometime next week.”

If the Yankees get Bellinger, Judge and Stanton back in time for the playoffs, the team will arguably be the top contender to win the American League.