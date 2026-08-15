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New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Honest Quote on Struggles After Blue Jays Loss

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The New York Yankees have a comfortable lead in the Wild Card standings, but that doesn’t erase the fact that the team has struggled lately and desperately needs Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger back from the injured list.

New York lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 at the Rogers Centre on Saturday, marking the club’s third straight loss. The Yankees scored just two runs over those three games.

After Saturday’s loss, Yankees manager Aaron Boone dropped an honest quote regarding the team’s struggles.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Drops Honest Statement after Blue Jays Loss

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 14: New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone argues with home plate umpire Vic Carapazza and is ejected in the sixth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

“Broken record: obviously we know we got to be better. This is who we got,” Boone said (via the New York Post’s Greg Joyce). “These are our guys. And I continue to believe wholeheartedly – I’m looking at these names, [they’re] all capable of doing really big things for us. But we got to go do it.”

Katie Sharp wrote on X: “Yankees now have 14 losses this season when their starter went 5+ IP and allowed 1 ER or fewer. The only teams with more are the Mets (17) and Royals (16). Yankees had only 10 losses like that all of last season.”

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Pitching has not been much of an issue for the Yankees this year. Among all 30 MLB teams, New York ranks first in ERA (3.28), fourth in WHIP (1.16 WHIP) and sixth in strikeouts (1108).

The Yankees likely need to step up their offensive production if they want to make a deep postseason run. Since May 31, the day Aaron Judge landed on the IL with a fractured rib, New York has ranked 20th in runs (393) and 18th in wRC+ (99). That’s not good enough for a team with World Series aspirations.

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 17: Aaron Judge #99 looks on during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Luckily, Judge, Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton appear on the verge of returning.

The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty wrote on X: “Aaron Judge started throwing for the first time yesterday, Boone said. Stanton hit on the field and ran the bases.”

New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 31: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates his run with Giancarlo Stanton #27 during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips wrote on X: “Aaron Boone said Cody Bellinger should be in line for a rehab assignment sometime next week.”

If the Yankees get Bellinger, Judge and Stanton back in time for the playoffs, the team will arguably be the top contender to win the American League.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Honest Quote on Struggles After Blue Jays Loss

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