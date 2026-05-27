Yankees’ Aaron Boone Reveals Love-Hate Relationship With Jose Caballero

The New York Yankees have been rolling through Kansas City. A 4-3 comeback win on Monday. A 15-1 blowout on Tuesday that saw all nine starters record at least two hits for the first time in franchise history. Thirteen straight wins over the Kansas City Royals and counting.

In the middle of all that winning, one of the more entertaining moments of the series had nothing to do with the box score.

It involved Jose Caballero searching for his helmet on Monday night.

Boone Reveals His Love-Hate Relationship With Caballero

In the second inning of Monday’s game, with Caballero due at the plate, the Yankees infielder was spotted digging through his equipment searching for his helmet. By the time he reached the batter’s box, the pitch clock had already penalized him with an automatic strike. He stepped in down 0-1 before throwing a pitch.

Boone addressed it afterward by acknowledging both sides of the moment.

“Cabby and I have a love-hate [relationship],” Boone said after the Yankees’ 4-3 win over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. “I think he was having a hard time finding his helmet, and it cost him a strike there. He’ll drive you nuts sometimes and then you want to give him a hug when he gets a base hit and drives in the [second] run.”

Then Boone added the line that summed it up.

“He’s our Cabby.”

Which is exactly what happened. Despite the clock violation and the early strike, Caballero delivered an RBI single that added to the Yankees’ lead. Boone’s exasperation turned to affection in real time.

Caballero was equally candid in his response. “I love that guy,” Caballero said of Boone, acknowledging that his manager knows exactly what kind of player he is dealing with. He admitted freely that he has a wild streak and that the push and pull between him and Boone is simply part of who he is.

What Caballero Brings to the Yankees

The helmet incident was funny. What Caballero contributes on the field is not something to gloss over. He has been a reliable presence all season, and his ability to contribute in multiple ways has made him a valuable piece of this roster.

With Anthony Volpe back in the lineup, Boone has spoken throughout this road trip about the versatility Caballero brings and how that flexibility allows the Yankees to keep both players active simultaneously.

What It Means for the Yankees

New York sit at 33-22 following Tuesday’s 15-1 blowout and hold second place in the AL East behind the Tampa Bay Rays. Three straight wins and 13 consecutive victories over Kansas City. The road trip could not be going better.

Final Word for the Yankees

Caballero lost his helmet and cost himself a strike. Then he drove in a run and reminded his manager exactly why he is in the lineup.

That is Jose Caballero in a nutshell. Boone would not have it any other way.