Aaron Boone Makes Honest Anthony Volpe Statement After Yankees Return

The New York Yankees completed the three-game sweep on Thursday night, defeating the Colorado Rockies 10-2 on the back of, coincidentally enough, Anthony Volpe.

New York recalled Volpe from Triple-A before the game after Jazz Chisholm Jr. landed on the IL, and Volpe brought all the momentum he built in the minors with him.

He finished the game with three hits in four at-bats and five RBIs, largely due to hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning, which led to a curtain call.

Aaron Boone Makes Honest Volpe Statement

After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to the media and made an honest statement about Volpe’s performance, highlighting that he’s playing with a lot of confidence.

“I think he comes up here very confident already,” Boone said. “It’s always great to get results, of course, but hopefully something that can springboard him even a little bit more, but he’s in a good place.

Aaron Boone says Anthony Volpe comes back to the Yankees “very confident” pic.twitter.com/hqxROI1g2E — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) September 11, 2026

When asked about whether his swing or approach at the plate was different, Boone did point out a few things he saw some change in.

“I don’t. I definitely see a little difference with how he’s spread out, how he’s into the ground really good, so subtle things but things I’ve seen over the years too when he’s been going well, so I thought he looked really good, really under control.”

Looking at Volpe and the Yankees

Volpe is certainly going to get his fair share of opportunities moving forward at second base, and if he continues playing well, he’ll make it a no-brainer for Boone to keep him on the field.

With the win, New York is now 84-62 overall and sits just three games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East with just 16 regular-season games remaining.