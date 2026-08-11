Aaron Boone Makes Honest George Lombard Jr. Statement Before Mariners Series

The New York Yankees will host the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx starting Tuesday night.

The series will give rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. another chance to build on his impressive start since the Yankees called him up earlier this month.

Ahead of Tuesday’s series opener, Yankees manager Aaron Boone discussed Lombard Jr.’s performance during his weekly appearance on “Talkin’ Yanks.”

Boone Gives Honest Assessment of Lombard Jr.

Boone raved about Lombard Jr.’s defense and makeup, noting that the rookie genuinely loves the game of baseball.

“I think what you’ve seen is tremendous defense he’s played so far, I feel like really competitive at bats. Just a great kid, great makeup, great love of the game,” Boone said on Tuesday. “That’s always stood out about him. How much he loves and respect and appreciates all the stuff that goes with being a good player that isn’t always sexy. I feel like its very hard to not like love it to be great and loving it means a lot of the non-sexy, non-big league things that go into being really good. He checks all those boxes.

Aaron Boone shares what’s most Impressive about George Lombard Jr. 4:00 Boone joins the show

4:45 Red Sox-Blue Jays play

11:05 Lombard Jr.

15:35 Wells

19:38 Bellinger, Stanton, Judge

24:20 Grisham

30:25 Ramos & Garcia Jr.

35:30 Jacob Wilson error streak pic.twitter.com/PZ3F3u0gRu — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 11, 2026

“The makeup side of things has always been excellence,” Boone added. “From my standpoint, the last two spring trainings… he’s obviously developing as a player, year to year becoming more physical… but watching him in spring training play defense and then like I can throw him at any position and it looks like he’s played it his whole life and I think he’s gotten a lot better as a hitter this year.”

Lombard Jr.’s 2026 Stats With Yankees

Lombard Jr. has played five games for the Yankees and has impressed at shortstop while producing several quality at-bats.

He’s collected five hits, two home runs and two RBIs in 17 at-bats. He has also drawn three walks, slugged .647 and posted a 1.047 OPS.