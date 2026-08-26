Hi, Subscriber

Aaron Boone Makes Strong Statement on Elmer Rodriguez After Yankees Promotion

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Aaron Boone, New York Yankees
Getty
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees lost 9-7 to the Houston Astros on Tuesday night, and before Wednesday’s game, they announced a string of roster moves.

One of those moves included recalling young right-handed pitcher Elmer Rodriguez, who is making his fifth start of the season in Wednesday’s matchup.

Aaron Boone Makes Statement on Rodriguez

Ahead of the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about Rodriguez and made a strong statement about the recently turned 23-year-old’s future.

Boone revealed that he believes Rodriguez will become a big-league starting pitcher in the future “without question.”

“He’s a young pitcher with a lot of ability,” Boone said pregame. “He’s probably pitched his best baseball over the last month or so in Triple-A.

“I think if he goes out and executes, he gives a real chance … he’s got weapons, he’s a future big-league starting pitcher without question, and he’s still very young, but he’s made a lot of progress this year. His strike-throwing has gotten better, and hopefully we’re getting him now when he’s at his best during the year.”

Rodriguez’s 2026 Season

In four big-league starts with the Yankees this season, Rodriguez is 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA. He has pitched at least four innings in every outing and hasn’t let things spiral out of control despite the average numbers.

In Triple-A, however, he’s been very good, especially as of late, as Boone mentioned. He’s started 19 games for Scranton this year and owns an 8-3 record with a 2.59 ERA across 97.1 innings while striking out 99 batters.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Aaron Boone Makes Strong Statement on Elmer Rodriguez After Yankees Promotion

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x