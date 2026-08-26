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Aaron Boone Reacts To New York Yankees Signing 7-Year MLB Player

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media before game four of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on October 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees played the first game of their series with the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 9-7.

Aaron Boone Reacts To Yankees Signing 7-Year Player

GettyNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts during a pitching change in game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Before the game, the Yankees called up Justin Topa.

He had recently been signed to a Minor League contract earlier this month.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Signed RHP Justin Topa (#56) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster. • Transferred DH/OF Giancarlo Stanton to the 60-day injured list.”

Ahead of the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Topa (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Aaron, what is the organization seen in Topa, and how do you expect to use him?”

Boone: “Yeah, we signed him, Eli Morgan this past week. Just trying to kind of create some depth down there. You know, obviously he’s had some success at the Big League level. So, you know, right now he covers us, and we get a little bit of a look right now.”

Looking At Topa

GettyJustin Topa #48 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at Target Field on July 6, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Topa has spent seven seasons at the MLB level with the Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners.

He is 6-11 with a 4.27 ERA in 172 games.

Looking At Morgan

GettyEli Morgan #49 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts after striking out the final batter in the eleventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 08, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Morgan has spent six seasons at the MLB level with the Cleveland Guardians, Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals.

He is 18-14 with a 4.25 ERA in 184 games.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits a three-run home run in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 25, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 74-57 record in 131 games.

After two more games with the Astros, the Yankees will remain in the Bronx to host the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Aaron Boone Reacts To New York Yankees Signing 7-Year MLB Player

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