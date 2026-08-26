Aaron Boone Reacts To New York Yankees Signing 7-Year MLB Player

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees played the first game of their series with the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 9-7.

Aaron Boone Reacts To Yankees Signing 7-Year Player

Before the game, the Yankees called up Justin Topa.

He had recently been signed to a Minor League contract earlier this month.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Signed RHP Justin Topa (#56) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster. • Transferred DH/OF Giancarlo Stanton to the 60-day injured list.”

Ahead of the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Topa (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Aaron, what is the organization seen in Topa, and how do you expect to use him?”

Boone: “Yeah, we signed him, Eli Morgan this past week. Just trying to kind of create some depth down there. You know, obviously he’s had some success at the Big League level. So, you know, right now he covers us, and we get a little bit of a look right now.”

Looking At Topa

Topa has spent seven seasons at the MLB level with the Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners.

He is 6-11 with a 4.27 ERA in 172 games.

Looking At Morgan

Morgan has spent six seasons at the MLB level with the Cleveland Guardians, Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals.

He is 18-14 with a 4.25 ERA in 184 games.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 74-57 record in 131 games.

After two more games with the Astros, the Yankees will remain in the Bronx to host the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.