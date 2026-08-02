Aaron Boone Reacts to Yankees’ Blockbuster Trade Addition

The New York Yankees received some big news after Sunday’s 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs to win the series.

With Monday’s trade deadline approaching, the Yankees were expected to be one of the more active teams, and they delivered by making a blockbuster move for Washington Nationals slugger Luis Garcia Jr.

New York sent four right-handed pitchers to Washington, including two major leaguers in Jake Bird and Yovanny Cruz, along with minor leaguers Jack Cebert and Ben Grable.

Aaron Boone Reacts to Trade

Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacted to the move during his postgame interview, sharing a clear message about what Garcia brings to New York.

“He rakes,” Boone said with a smile. “Yeah, he can really hit.”

“He rakes.” 😁 – Aaron Boone on Luis García Jr. pic.twitter.com/IRxXAtGxAn — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 2, 2026

Boone decided not to go into much detail about his opinion of Garcia, as he wanted to wait until the trade became official before offering further thoughts. However, the Yankees finalized the deal just hours later.

“The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable,” the Yankees announced on social media.

Garcia Jr.’s 2026 Season

Garcia Jr. is in his seventh season with the Nationals and is currently enjoying a career year. He is batting .283 with a league-best .560 slugging percentage and an .873 OPS. He has also recorded 48 runs, 101 hits, 23 home runs and 76 RBIs.

Garcia has spent most of his time at first base this season, meaning he will likely fill a platoon role alongside Paul Goldschmidt on the Yankees’ roster. However, he also has extensive experience playing around the infield, giving New York some added versatility.