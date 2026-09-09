Aaron Boone Reveals Aaron Judge Wasn’t Happy With Yankees Decision

The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 in their series opener Tuesday night in the Bronx.

It also marked superstar Aaron Judge’s return after the Yankees activated him from the 60-day IL following a stress fracture in his right rib that sidelined him since late May.

Aaron Boone Reacts to Judge’s Yankees Return

Judge went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone admitted he liked what he saw from the three-time MVP in his first game back.

“I thought he looks really good,” Boone said postgame. “First AB I thought was getting himself in good positions, though he made good swing decisions, just missed a couple of sliders … before they beat him with the fastball. I thought he looked like Judgy. You know obviously there will be some time … getting timing and rhythm and everything, but I thought he was on pitches tonight for the most part.”

Aaron Boone thought Aaron Judge “looked really good” in his first game back off the IL pic.twitter.com/0gfSi8v9Xs — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) September 9, 2026

Judge Wasn’t Happy With Boone’s Mid-Game Decision

Boone noted before the series opener that Judge wouldn’t be playing the entire game as he ramps back up into game shape. In the seventh inning, he replaced Judge with Heliot Ramos.

Even though Judge knew the move was coming, he wasn’t exactly happy about it.

“He was not real pleased with me for taking him out,” Boone said with a laugh.

Aaron Boone said Aaron Judge “wasn’t pleased with him” for taking him out before the 7th inning pic.twitter.com/rNDjBZMxCY — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) September 9, 2026

Ramos, however, ultimately delivered for the Yankees. He hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to blow the game open and give New York a 5-1 lead before Colorado scored twice in the ninth.