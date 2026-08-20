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Aaron Boone Sends Honest Message to Pete Alonso During Yankees-Orioles Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees won 5-3 on Wednesday night to take the first two games of their series against the Baltimore Orioles ahead of Thursday’s finale.

However, controversy arose late in the game when Orioles slugger Pete Alonso and the entire Orioles dugout, along with the fans at Camden Yards, believed he had hit a go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the seventh.

The ball sailed above the foul pole, making it difficult to determine whether it stayed fair or drifted foul. After a review, the umpires ruled it a foul ball. The call proved pivotal, as Baltimore failed to score again.

Aaron Boone’s Message to Alonso

After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared his thoughts on the play. Unsurprisingly, as part of the winning team, Boone believed the ball was foul and even had a message for Alonso.

“We were unsure and Webby [the Yankees replay coordinator Brett Weber] went out and looked after the game. He wanted to get on the line and see where … so he’s got a foul. Sorry, Pete.”

When asked if he thought the Yankees “caught a bit of a break,” Boone quickly responded, “No. I thought it was foul.”

Craig Albernaz Reacts to Controversial Call

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz also shared his thoughts on the controversial call that appeared to cost Baltimore a potential go-ahead run.

“I was really surprised that it came back stands. The first thing is, on the dugout iPads, there’s ball-tracking data with the field that the players see, so it’s really tough to have that come back as ‘stands’ and have that visual,” Albernaz said. “It’s 2026, the technology is advanced pretty good. Other sports use ball-tracking data for challenging calls. Don’t understand why we don’t. Not why we lost the game, but that moment was a big moment.”



Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Aaron Boone Sends Honest Message to Pete Alonso During Yankees-Orioles Series

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