Yankees’ Aaron Boone Urged to Make ‘Radical’ Move When Rotation Gets Healthy

The New York Yankees rotation has been the best in the majors, even amid injury, and they’ll have a hard time picking one starter to remove when Max Fried returns from injury.

But longtime MLB reporter and columnist Bob Klapisch floated the idea of the Yankees keeping all six starters in their rotation as long as each is healthy and pitching well.

The Yankees lead the majors in starters’ ERA (2.97) and fWAR (7.6). They likely have the current American League Cy Young Award favorite on their staff in Cam Schlittler.

Buoyed by their dominant starters, the Yankees have the AL’s second-best record (36-23) and trail the Tampa Bay Rays by just one game for first place in the AL East.

Columnist: The Yankees Should Stick With a 6-Man Rotation

Sticking with a six-man rotation may seem like a cop out, since hard decisions are a manager’s job and the Yankees currently have one-too-many pitchers in their rotation.

But Klapisch spelled out the point expertly, especially since the Yankees have three older starters — Fried, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon — who have been on the injured list this season. Plus, there is already angst cropping up about Schlittler’s work load, since he is already halfway to his entire-season total for innings in 2025 (164 innings).