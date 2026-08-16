Aaron Boone Under Fire After Backtracking on Cody Bellinger Statement

Prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave updates on several injuries.

One of those updates involved Cody Bellinger, who’s been sidelined since July 26 with a hamstring injury.

According to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, Boone initially said Bellinger would start a rehab assignment with Triple-A on Tuesday and could return as early as the weekend.

Following the game, however, Boone backtracked on the statement.

Boone Gives New Update on Bellinger

Boone revealed that he misspoke about Bellinger’s timeline and clarified that the outfielder will actually begin his rehab assignment “toward the latter end of next week.”

The Yankees manager mentioned Thursday or Friday as possible days for Bellinger to start, but he also stressed that the outfielder hasn’t suffered a setback. Boone simply jumped the gun on the initial timeline, which likely means Bellinger won’t return to the majors by the weekend.

Aaron Boone said he misspoke earlier: Cody Bellinger is actually expected to begin his rehab assignment toward the latter end of next week. Boone mentioned Thursday or Friday, but that’s not set in stone. He added that nothing happened to delay Bellinger; Boone just jumped the… https://t.co/hf5DBgJGhX — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) August 16, 2026

Yankees Fans React on Social Media

As expected, the Yankees fanbase wasn’t happy with Boone jumping the gun on Bellinger’s update, especially at a time when the team could use him amid its offensive struggles.

“Boone is such an [expletive]. He has no idea what he’s doing,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Does Boone ever have an [expletive] clue what’s going on?”

Another person wrote, “Typical Boone.”

“Boone is so out-of-the-loop on roster decisions that it’s comical,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “So this guy can’t even give us good news correctly.”