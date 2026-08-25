Aaron Boone’s Future as New York Yankees Manager Gets Major Update

The New York Yankees currently own the second-best record in the American League, yet questions remain about manager Aaron Boone’s future with the organization.

That uncertainty may stem from the fan base’s high expectations. Since taking over as manager in 2018, Boone hasn’t led the Yankees to a World Series title, but he owns a 771-553 regular-season record and a 25-27 mark in the postseason.

Boone remains under contract through the 2027 season, and how the Yankees finish this year could play a major role in determining his future beyond his current deal. However, ESPN’s Jeff Passan recently offered his perspective on Boone’s future in the Bronx.

Passan Sheds Light on Boone’s Yankees Future

During an appearance on the Max Mannis Podcast, Passan said he expects Boone to finish his contract without signing an extension, leaving the Yankees to make a decision once his current deal expires.

However, Passan doesn’t see Boone leaving New York as long as Brian Cashman remains the team’s general manager.

“I don’t see him going away as long as Brian Cashman is there and as long as they’re a playoff team,” Passan said. “I know that there are plenty of Aaron Boone haters out there… Aaron Boone does a good job. He connects well with players, I think strategy-wise he’s a smart manager… I think if there’s a fault of Aaron Boone right now, it’s he stands up for his guys too much.”

“I don’t see him going away, as long as Brian Cashman is there, and as long as they’re a playoff team.” – Jeff Passan last night regarding Aaron Boone’s future as Yankees manager pic.twitter.com/QqEHLx4yqp — The Yankee Report (@YankeeReport_) August 25, 2026

Yankees Right Now

New York enters Tuesday night with a 74-56 record as it begins a three-game home series against the Houston Astros.

The Yankees have dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout the season and continue to navigate several absences, but they’ve managed to stay afloat. They trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 3.5 games for both the AL East lead and the best record in the American League.

If the Yankees hold on and make the playoffs, Boone will have led New York to the postseason for a third consecutive season.