New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Announces Major News Amid Rays Series

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said yesterday that star Aaron Judge, who is on the injured list with a calf strain, is unlikely to participate in the Wild Card round next week.

However, Judge just made a statement that suggests otherwise.

Getty PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 19: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during sixth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Judge told ESPN’s Jorge Castillo on Wednesday that he intends to play in the Wild Card series after all.

From ESPN’s Jeff Passan on X: Yankees star Aaron Judge told @jorgecastillo today that he intends to play in the wild card series next week.

The Wild Card round will begin on Tuesday. The Yankees have already clinched the top seed among the AL Wild Card teams.

Unless something crazy happens before next week, the Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card series.

Looking at New York Yankees Star Outfielder Aaron Judge

Getty PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 19: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during sixth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Yankees removed Judge from Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in the sixth inning due to his calf injury.

“I tried to play it off and see how long we can go because these games are important down the stretch,” Judge said. “Talking it over I thought it’d be the right move to come out so we don’t cost the team on the field or cost the team on the basepaths.”

Aaron Judge missed most of the season with a right rib stress fracture. New York placed him on the IL on June 2. He didn’t return until Sept. 7.

Judge struggled after returning from the IL, hitting just .190/.227/.333 with one home run and three RBI over six games.

Before being placed on the IL, Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this season.

Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Judge has slashed 291/.410/.610 with 386 home runs and 871 RBI. He has won three AL MVP Awards.

The Yankees will finish their four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night.

After the Rays series, the Yankees will finish the regular season with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.