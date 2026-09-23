Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Announces Major News Amid Rays Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
Getty
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 16: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said yesterday that star Aaron Judge, who is on the injured list with a calf strain, is unlikely to participate in the Wild Card round next week.

However, Judge just made a statement that suggests otherwise.

New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Announces Major Update Amid Tampa Bay Rays Series

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 19: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during sixth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Judge told ESPN’s Jorge Castillo on Wednesday that he intends to play in the Wild Card series after all.

From ESPN’s Jeff Passan on XYankees star Aaron Judge told  @jorgecastillo today that he intends to play in the wild card series next week.

The Wild Card round will begin on Tuesday. The Yankees have already clinched the top seed among the AL Wild Card teams.

Unless something crazy happens before next week, the Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card series.

Looking at New York Yankees Star Outfielder Aaron Judge

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 19: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during sixth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Yankees removed Judge from Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in the sixth inning due to his calf injury.

“I tried to play it off and see how long we can go because these games are important down the stretch,” Judge said. “Talking it over I thought it’d be the right move to come out so we don’t cost the team on the field or cost the team on the basepaths.”

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees at bat in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge missed most of the season with a right rib stress fracture. New York placed him on the IL on June 2. He didn’t return until Sept. 7.

Judge struggled after returning from the IL, hitting just .190/.227/.333 with one home run and three RBI over six games.

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees flies out to in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Before being placed on the IL, Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this season.

Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Judge has slashed 291/.410/.610 with 386 home runs and 871 RBI. He has won three AL MVP Awards.

The Yankees will finish their four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night.

After the Rays series, the Yankees will finish the regular season with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Announces Major News Amid Rays Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x