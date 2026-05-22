New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Announces Off-Field News

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees are playing the finale of their four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays (in the Bronx).

The Yankees won the first two (but are coming off a 2-1 loss on Wednesday).

Aaron Judge finished Wednesday’s game with four strikeouts (in four at-bats).

Yankees Star Aaron Judge Announces Off-Field News

During their series with the Blue Jays, Judge made a post to Instagram with David Seeds.

The post had over 20,000 likes.

They wrote: “Introducing the David Seeds x Aaron Judge “Judge Pack” – bringing big flavor to every game, inning, and snack break! David Seeds and Aaron Judge are partnering to deliver sweet heat with Sweet & Spicy Sunflower Seeds.

A portion of all sales supports the All Rise Foundation in empowering youth through meaningful programs.”

Andruw Jones and the New York Yankees were among the people to like the post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Talkin Yanks: “Get Boone a pack of these he doesn’t know how to open the other kind”

@efreshhh_: “Bulldogs forever, watched you in awe in College & now in the MLB !! 🐶❤️💙 @thejudge44 “Here comes the Judge…” 👨🏾‍⚖️”

@2t3a2s: “Need these to go with me Derek Jeter ones”

@crystal.raiderette84: “Where can we find these”

Judge Right Now

While Judge has had his struggles over the last few weeks, he is still one of the best players in baseball.

The 34-year-old is batting .256 with 46 hits, 16 home runs, 30 RBI’s, 40 runs and five stolen bases in 50 games.

He is in his 11th season (all with New York), and has won three out of the last four American League MVP Awards.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 30-20 record in 50 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.