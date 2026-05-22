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New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Announces Off-Field News

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees are playing the finale of their four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays (in the Bronx).

The Yankees won the first two (but are coming off a 2-1 loss on Wednesday).

Aaron Judge finished Wednesday’s game with four strikeouts (in four at-bats).

Yankees Star Aaron Judge Announces Off-Field News

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

During their series with the Blue Jays, Judge made a post to Instagram with David Seeds.

The post had over 20,000 likes.

They wrote: “Introducing the David Seeds x Aaron Judge “Judge Pack” – bringing big flavor to every game, inning, and snack break! David Seeds and Aaron Judge are partnering to deliver sweet heat with Sweet & Spicy Sunflower Seeds.

A portion of all sales supports the All Rise Foundation in empowering youth through meaningful programs.”

Andruw Jones and the New York Yankees were among the people to like the post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Talkin Yanks: “Get Boone a pack of these he doesn’t know how to open the other kind”

@efreshhh_: “Bulldogs forever, watched you in awe in College & now in the MLB !! 🐶❤️💙 @thejudge44 “Here comes the Judge…” 👨🏾‍⚖️”

@2t3a2s: “Need these to go with me Derek Jeter ones”

@crystal.raiderette84: “Where can we find these”

Judge Right Now

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout between innings against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City.

While Judge has had his struggles over the last few weeks, he is still one of the best players in baseball.

The 34-year-old is batting .256 with 46 hits, 16 home runs, 30 RBI’s, 40 runs and five stolen bases in 50 games.

He is in his 11th season (all with New York), and has won three out of the last four American League MVP Awards.

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Blue Jays won 2-1.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 30-20 record in 50 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Announces Off-Field News

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