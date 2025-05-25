Aaron Judge Chasing Babe Ruth’s 104-Year-Old Record In Historic Yankees Campaign

Aaron Judge is doing something special for the New York Yankees in 2025.

From his unforgettable Rookie of the Year campaign to his record-breaking 62-home-run season in 2022, the Yankees slugger has built a legacy defined by raw power and emphatic moments.

But in 2025, Judge is just another bright player in the Bronx who’s chasing a Babe Ruth record —with serious intrigue. Quietly, consistently, and with historic impact, he is chasing one of baseball’s oldest and most untouchable records—Ruth’s single-season total bases mark.

Set in 1921, Ruth’s record of 457 total bases has withstood generations of change. From the live ball era to the steroid era, no player has eclipsed it. Now, over a century later, it is Judge who stands as the most legitimate threat to a Ruth crown.

As of late May, Judge leads all of Major League Baseball in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage, OPS, extra-base hits and total bases.

Putting together one of the most dominant first halves in recent memory, his current pace would give him 466 total bases by season’s end—nine more than Ruth’s record, per MLB.com.

Since Ruth’s memorable season, very few players have come close. Sammy Sosa posted 425 total bases in 2001 during his 64-homer campaign. Barry Bonds reached 411 that same year, even as he set the single-season home run record.

Current MLB Stars Who Have Also Neared Ruth’s Yankees Feat

More recently, Shohei Ohtani totaled 411 bases in 2024—a dominant performance by today’s standards. Judge’s best mark so far came in 2022 with 391 total bases. In 2025, he’s on track to leave even that MVP season behind.

Judge’s projected full-season numbers are staggering. He’s hitting over .330 with a better contact rate than ever. He’s not just clearing fences—he’s ripping line drives into the gaps, finding the corners, and driving in runs at an elite level.

His extra-base hit totals include not just homers, but a surge in doubles and even a few triples. It’s the most balanced version of Judge the league has ever seen.

Aaron Boone Credits Judge’s Maturity And Improved Demeanor At The Plate

Health will be the biggest variable in this hot pursuit. Judge has dealt with injuries in past seasons, and one stint on the injured list could derail his pace. But right now, he’s playing nearly every day, and showing no signs of fatigue or regression.

Ruth remains the most iconic figure in Yankees and baseball history. For over a century, Ruth’s 457 total bases have been too far out of reach. Now, a modern-day Yankee captain has come knocking.

Judge is having another MVP-caliber season—rewriting expectations and taking aim at a record that has survived every era of the game. If he stays healthy and maintains his current level of play, he could make history in New York that echoes through the decades.

The chase is on. And for the first time in 104 years,Ruth’s total base record is hanging on by a thread.