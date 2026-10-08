Aaron Judge Calls for Yankees to Go All-In After ALDS Elimination

The New York Yankees fell 4-3 on Wednesday night in the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays.

They’re now officially eliminated from the postseason as the Rays rallied off three straight wins to sweep New York.

Now, entering an offseason with many question marks surrounding both the roster and coaching staff, Yankees superstar Aaron Judge had a message for the front office following the team’s ALDS loss.

Judge Calls for Yankees to Go All-In

While he didn’t get to play after the Yankees left him off the roster due to his calf injury, Judge seemed just as distraught as the rest of the players following the loss.

He made it very clear that the Yankees right now are simply not doing enough to live up to their World Series expectations year in and year out, and he wants to see the front office go all-in on making this a true title-contending team.

“We’re the Yankees. I feel like they should go all-in and do what they need to do,” Judge said postgame. “If we’ve got holes, if it’s finding certain players or personnel, whatever we need, you got to go out there and get it.”

“I want to trade for everybody, sign everybody every single year, but I know that’s not realistic,” Judge added. “They give us a winning team every single year, but that’s not good enough here in New York. We’re the Yankees. You’ve got to go out there and expect championships and go all-in every year. I’m excited to see what they do.”

Aaron Judge was asked how he wants the Yankees’ front office to respond to another year of falling short of a title: “We’re the Yankees. I feel like they should go all-in and do what they need to do. If we’ve got holes, if it’s finding certain players or personnel, whatever we need, you got to go out there and get it.” — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 8, 2026

Looking at the Yankees’ Upcoming Offseason

The biggest question for the Yankees is going to be whether or not they decide to keep Aaron Boone as the manager with one year remaining on his contract.

After that, they have several positions, such as third base, second base and center field, where they really don’t know who the everyday starter is. At times, the flip-flopping at those positions hurt them this season.

They’re set to have several players hit free agency, including Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham, David Bednar, Paul Goldschmidt, Amed Rosario, Paul Blackburn, Tim Hill, Ryan Yarbrough, John Schreiber and Michael Fulmer. Cody Bellinger also has an opt-out clause in his contract, which could put him on the market.