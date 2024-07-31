Aaron Judge Sends Strong Message About Yankees Closer After Loss

The New York Yankees are off and running after the trade deadline. The club’s big trade deadline acquisition, Jazz Chisholm Jr. swatted two home runs in their July 30 comeback win against the Philadelphia Phillies. While the Yankees won, closer Clay Holmes blew his eighth save. After the game, Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge had a strong message about Holmes.

“That’s our closer,” Judge said according to The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner. “I don’t know what else to tell you. That’s our guy. He’s been our guy. I want him out there in any situation, bases loaded and no outs or extra innings or bottom nine, top nine — that’s our guy. You can ask anyone in this room if they want him on the mound in that situation. He’s been there, done that and we have faith in him. I really don’t care what anyone else has to say.”

Holmes gave up three hits and the game-tying run in the ninth inning against the Phillies. The Yankees won the game 7-6 in the extras.

Holmes Struggles

The Yankees tried adding a closer at the deadline but were unsuccessful. They traded for Mark Leiter Jr. and Enyel De Los Santos to their bullpen. However, Holmes remains their only real closing option.

“Despite their apparent efforts, the New York Yankees didn’t add a closer before Tuesday’s trade deadline hit,” wrote Kirschner. “They had been connected to the Miami Marlins’ Tanner Scott, who was dealt to the San Diego Padres. They were also linked to the Tampa Bay Rays’ Pete Fairbanks and the Washington Nationals’ Kyle Finnegan, who stayed put.”

Holmes has a 6.28 ERA since June 13. Since then he has made 14 outings spanning 14 1/3 innings pitched. However, Kirschner noted his 3.61 fielding independent pitching and .368 batting average on balls put in play prior to July 30 could be an indication of bad luck.

“The average exit velocity on balls the Phillies put in play against Holmes was just 72.8 mph — much slower than the 88.9 mph average exit velocity across the game this season,” wrote Kirschner.

Holmes has a 2.89 ERA in 44 games. His 21 saves are the seventh most across MLB. He was named an All-Star this season.

Yankees Trade Deadline

The Yankees acquired Chisholm from the Miami Marlins on July 27. Chisholm has already made his impact felt.

He has hit four home runs in three games as a Yankee. He has made two starts at third base and one starts in center field. Chisholm became the first player in Yankees history to hit four homers in his first three games with the club, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

Leiter and De Los Santos bring needed bullpen help to the Bronx. Leiter has a 4.10 ERA this season in 37 1/3 innings pitched. Additionally, he threw a scoreless inning on July 30, the same day he was acquired by the Yankees.

De Los Santos has a 4.46 ERA this season. He there 40 1/3 innings for the Padres before he was traded. The Yankees are 64-45 and half a game back of the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. Their trade deadline acquisitions addressed some flaws. However, their true payoff will be determined by how far the Yankees go in the postseason.