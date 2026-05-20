Yankees’ Aaron Judge Receives Clear Ben Rice Warning

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is putting together another productive MLB season in 2026, once again putting him in the AL MVP discussion.

Entering May 19, Judge is tied second in the AL in home runs (16) and the Top 10 in the AL in RBIs (30), per ESPN. Moreover, the veteran outfielder’s production has helped the Yankees into second place, three games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

Nonetheless, if Judge hopes to win a third straight AL MVP, former MLB pitcher and analyst Pedro Martinez believes that his Yankees teammate, Ben Rice, might take some of those votes, as the 27-year-old is also having an amazing season so far.

“Remember what I told you?” Martinez said on the Turner broadcast before the Yankees’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 19. “I told you he was going to be probably the biggest rival he was going to have in the American League for MVP. I told you that. Ben Rice is going to be the one that’s going to take votes away from Aaron Judge.”

Rice has been one of the breakout players this season as he’s tied with Judge for second in the AL in home runs with 16 entering the action on May 19. Moreover, the Yankees’ first baseman is in the Top 5 in RBIs (33) and in the Top 10 in batting average (.297).

As a result, if Rice can keep this production into the fall, he will be making a case for himself to be an AL MVP candidate.

What Has Led to the Yankees’ First Baseman’s Success in 2026

Moreover, Martinez went into detail regarding what he’s seen from Rice this season, which has the player among the best in the AL and gives New York another consistent power bat in their lineup.

“He can turn on a fastball and hit breaking balls,” Martinez added. “He’s patient, and he’s got a great lineup behind him. I don’t think this kid is going to panic. Yankee Stadium is perfect for him. I think he’s going to be the biggest rival Aaron Judge has on his own team.”

Ben Rice’s Amazing Season Continues Against Blue Jays

Rice added to his home run tally in the 5-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on May 19 as he hit the go-ahead home run in the fifth inning as he went 1-for-4 on the night. The Yankees standout spoke with the media after the game to share the mindset that not only helped him hit that home run but also offers a sneak peek into what’s helped him succeed this season.

“You always have to go up there with confidence, no matter the situation or who you’re facing,” Rice told reporters. “That’s always been one of the biggest things for me: going up there with a confident attitude and the mentality that I’m going to do damage.”

It’s been nearly two months into the 2026 MLB season, and the dog days of summer are yet to arrive. However, Martinez might be onto something: Rice could be the biggest rival Judge has to beat to win the AL MVP this season.