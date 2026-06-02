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New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Change Before Guardians Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 12: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home) in the Bronx.

They most recently won two out of three games against the Athletics (in California).

New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Change

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after grounding out during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 6/2 B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF A. Rosario 3B T. Grisham CF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero RF A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

Judge will not be in the team’s starting lineup on Tuesday.

The three-time MVP is currently batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBI’s, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games this season.

Social Media Reacts To Judge Being Out Of Lineup

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees during batting practice before game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Here’s what people were saying about the news on social media:

@TheJearBear28: “Cap needed a day off. He was brutal in the A’s series. Not mad.”

@RyanMcavoy15: “a home game after an off day? what is going on”

@gamedaygiants: “I’m sorry what? Just had a off day”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Change Before Guardians Series

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