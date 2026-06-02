New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Change Before Guardians Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home) in the Bronx.

They most recently won two out of three games against the Athletics (in California).

New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Change

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 6/2 B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF A. Rosario 3B T. Grisham CF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero RF A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

Judge will not be in the team’s starting lineup on Tuesday.

The three-time MVP is currently batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBI’s, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games this season.

Social Media Reacts To Judge Being Out Of Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the news on social media:

@TheJearBear28: “Cap needed a day off. He was brutal in the A’s series. Not mad.”

@RyanMcavoy15: “a home game after an off day? what is going on”

@gamedaygiants: “I’m sorry what? Just had a off day”