Yankees’ Aaron Judge Doesn’t Hold Back on Gerrit Cole Return

The return of Gerrit Cole to the New York Yankees is here as he takes the mound on May 22 in the first game of a crucial series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay currently has a 4.5-game lead over New York for first place in the AL East, so the Yankees can make up ground or fall further behind.

New York is coming off splitting a four-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays and has gone 5-5 in their last 10 games entering the first game against the Rays. Nonetheless, the Yankees will have Cole taking the mound at Yankee Stadium.

After the 2-0 loss to the Blue Jays on May 21, Judge spoke to reporters and shared his thoughts on Cole coming in to bolster their starting pitching staff.

“I can’t wait,” Judge said. “It’s been a long time coming. We’ve lost our ace for a long time, and he was such a big piece of not only this team but this organization. I know the fans are going to be excited to see him, and I know he’s been itching to get back out there.

“He’s been down in this tunnel every game, helping our young starters and helping our guys out, motivating them, talking with them, talking through different things. So it’s going to be good to see him on the other side of the line now.”

Aaron Judge on Gerrit Cole’s Emotions Ahead of Pitcher’s Return

Moreover, Judge stated the emotions that the Yankees ace will have as he returns to the mound for the first time in a little over a year and a half.

“He’ll be cool, calm and collected,” Judge added. “I know he’ll definitely be amped up. There are going to be some jitters and some nerves, but he never usually shows it. I think he’s excited to get back on the mound and pitch in front of this fan base. It’s going to be a rowdy crowd tomorrow, and they’re all excited to see No. 45 back out on the mound.”

Yankees Thrilled to Have Gerrit Cole Back on the Mound

Judge isn’t the only one anxious to see Cole back on the mound for New York; manager Aaron Boone echoed the remarks the Yankees slugger made. Before the game against Toronto, Boone shared his thoughts on having his ace back in the rotation beginning on May 22.

“We’re thrilled to get him back,” Boone told reporters. “I think that goes without saying. It’s been a long road, and he’s crushed the rehab process. The ramp-up has been really good. We’ve been diligent, we haven’t skipped anything, and we haven’t rushed things. As a result, I think he’s in a position to come here and perform at a high level.

“That being said, it’s been a long time, so I’m sure there will be some things he has to iron out at this level. But we’re excited to get a player the caliber of Garrett back in the mix.”

Cole will be looking to get the Yankees off on the right foot and close the gap between New York and the Rays, as it looks like it could be a race between these two teams with the dog days of summer on the horizon.