New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton News Amid Blue Jays Series

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Aaron Judge #99 and Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees look on from the field prior to the game against the Cleveland Guardians in Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
During their three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, the Yankees announced an injury update on Judge and Stanton.
New York Yankees Reveal Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Injury Update During Blue Jays Series
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Aaron Judge #99 talks to Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees after Stanton hit a home run against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Judge started throwing for the first time yesterday and that Stanton hit and ran the bases.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 09: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 09, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Judge has been on the IL since early June with a right rib stress fracture.
In 59 games this season, Judge has slashed .248/.3775/.533 (150 wRC+) with 17 home runs and 38 RBI.
Looking at Giancarlo Stanton
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on in the dugout during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Stanton has been on the IL since late April with a right calf strain.
In 24 games before landing on the IL, Stanton slashed .256/.302/.422 with three home runs, six doubles and 14 RBI.
New York Yankees Right Now
GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 14: New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone argues with home plate umpire Vic Carapazza and is ejected in the sixth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
The Yankees began a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Friday night. The Blue Jays won 3-1.
Game 2 of the series is slated to begin at 3:07 p.m. EDT on Saturday.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees calls to the bullpen during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
New York is 5-5 in its last 10 games. Before the Blue Jays series, the Yankees won two of three games against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium.
New York is the first American League Wild Card team with a 68-54 record.
In the division standings, the Yankees are 6 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
After they play the Blue Jays, the Yankees will head to Baltimore for a three-game series against the Orioles after an off-day on Monday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton News Amid Blue Jays Series