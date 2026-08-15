New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton News Amid Blue Jays Series

The New York Yankees have been playing without two of their biggest stars, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, due to injuries.

During their three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, the Yankees announced an injury update on Judge and Stanton.

New York Yankees Reveal Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Injury Update During Blue Jays Series

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Judge started throwing for the first time yesterday and that Stanton hit and ran the bases.

The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty wrote on X: “Aaron Judge started throwing for the first time yesterday, Boone said. Stanton hit on the field and ran the bases.”

Looking At Aaron Judge

Judge has been on the IL since early June with a right rib stress fracture.

In 59 games this season, Judge has slashed .248/.3775/.533 (150 wRC+) with 17 home runs and 38 RBI.

Looking at Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton has been on the IL since late April with a right calf strain.

In 24 games before landing on the IL, Stanton slashed .256/.302/.422 with three home runs, six doubles and 14 RBI.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees began a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Friday night. The Blue Jays won 3-1.

Game 2 of the series is slated to begin at 3:07 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

New York is 5-5 in its last 10 games. Before the Blue Jays series, the Yankees won two of three games against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium.

New York is the first American League Wild Card team with a 68-54 record.

In the division standings, the Yankees are 6 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

After they play the Blue Jays, the Yankees will head to Baltimore for a three-game series against the Orioles after an off-day on Monday.