Aaron Judge Has Blunt Reaction to New York Yankees Franchise News

The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Tuesday night in their series opener at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

It marked the return of superstar Aaron Judge, who had been on the 60-day IL and sidelined since late May with a stress fracture in his right rib.

Judge finished 0-for-3 at the plate with two strikeouts before manager Aaron Boone pulled him in the seventh inning as a precaution while the Yankees ramp him back up to speed. Judge had previously decided against a minor league rehab assignment.

Yankees’ Historic Franchise Streak

The victory marked the Yankees’ 82nd of the season and secured their 34th consecutive winning season. MLB shared a graphic on social media highlighting the historic streak.

The Yankees now own the second-longest streak of winning seasons in MLB history. They trail only their own record of 39 straight winning seasons from 1926-64.

The Yankees secure a winning season for the 34th straight time ️🔥 It’s the SECOND-longest streak in MLB history, behind New York’s own 39 consecutive winning seasons from 1926-64 🤯 pic.twitter.com/uFoJOxAU6e — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 9, 2026

Judge Has Blunt Reaction to Streak

After the game, Judge told the media what 34 straight winning seasons means to him. He made it clear that the streak reflects the standard he expects from Yankees baseball.

“Yeah we’re going to win,” Judge said. “So winning seasons are great, but like you said the ultimate goals to win a World Series and I don’t think anyone in this room is going to be satisfied until we finish that off.

After making his return to Yankee Stadium, Aaron Judge joins @M_Marakovits and the media to reflect on his first game back since May. pic.twitter.com/L42QDIGKG5 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 9, 2026

“We’re the Yankees. We’re going to win,” Judge added. “But I think everyone in this room is worried about a championship.”