Aaron Judge Has Strong Response to Aaron Boone’s Playoff Comments

There seems to be some drama surrounding superstar Aaron Judge’s status for the New York Yankees ahead of the Wild Card Series next week.

The Yankees have already clinched a playoff berth and locked up the top Wild Card seed.

As for Judge, manager Aaron Boone stated before Tuesday’s game that he does not expect Judge, who’s currently on the IL with a calf strain, to return for the beginning of the postseason.

Yet, Judge seemingly has a completely different view on the matter, which he revealed Wednesday.

Judge Has Strong Response to Boone’s Comments

Despite Boone saying that he did not expect Judge to be ready to go, the reigning AL MVP made it very clear that the plan all along has been for him to return for the start of the playoffs.

As of right now, Judge is standing firm on that after speaking to the media following the Yankees’ win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

“My goal is to come back as soon as I can. That’s what we’re doing right now,” Judge said. “If [Boone] says I’m not gonna be ready, I’ve got no control over that. I’ve got control over what I can do to try to get back”

Aaron Judge on saying he expects to play in the Wild Card series: “My goal is to come back as soon as I can. That’s what we’re doing right now. If [Boone] says I’m not gonna be ready, I’ve got no control over that. I’ve got control over what I can do to try to get back” pic.twitter.com/5QmofUvOE4 — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) September 24, 2026

When asked about potentially rushing the injury and returning too soon, Judge said he remains focused on the present and won’t worry about what comes next. If he feels he can play, he’ll do just that.

“I’m not a doctor. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I just know how I feel when I wake up in the morning,” he added.

“I weigh it like this – we have a great team and we have a great opportunity in front of us. The future is not guaranteed, good or bad. My job is to do whatever I can to get back.”

Boone Addresses Judge’s Response to His Previous Comments

As expected, Boone faced questions about Judge’s response after Judge seemingly debunked his previous statement.

“We’ve got days away until that,” Boone said postgame. “Not that I’m necessarily expecting that one way or the other, but we’re going to listen to the body and see how he heals. If he’s in a position to [play], obviously we’re going to want him. So, no, I haven’t ruled anything out.”

Judge Is Still Backing Boone

Despite all of the drama that transpired over just a few hours, Judge is 100% backing his manager even though they aren’t on the same page regarding his injury.

“Boonie is my guy. I’ve always got his back,” Judge said. “I know he makes the right decisions. Obviously as a player you don’t want to hear that, but that’s out of my control. I’ve got to come back and be ready to go, and that’s what I’m focused on right now.”