Yankees’ MVP Looks Unstoppable After a Scorching April

Aaron Judge has always been larger than life. A 6-foot-7 freight train in pinstripes, a two-time MVP, a record-setter with 62 bombs in a single season, and the face of the Yankees’ franchise. Now he’s adding something new to the resume: the hottest start of his career—and maybe one of the most absurd starts we’ve ever seen from a power hitter in his prime.

Through the first month of the 2025 season, Judge isn’t just hot—he’s untouchable. After wrapping up April with a four-reach night in Baltimore that included a two-run homer and two singles, he’s sitting on a .427 batting average, a .521 OBP, and a 1.282 OPS. That’s not a hot streak. That’s cartoon numbers.

And it might not even be his final form.

“I say this and I’m not being cute or funny – but I don’t think he’s been that hot yet, honestly,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone tells Gabe Lacques of USA TODAY. “He’s getting his hits and I think it’s a credit to how great he is. When he gets really going and starts hitting balls in the seats, buckle up.”

Yankees Star Is Locked In—and May Is Just Starting

What’s making this run even scarier is that Judge isn’t just swinging for the fences and hoping for the best. He’s made real adjustments. His strikeout rate is down to 20%, the lowest of his career. He’s swinging at more pitches in the zone, laying off the junk, and punishing anything left over the plate. In short, he’s seeing the game slower and hitting the ball harder.

And this isn’t just a stat-padding stretch. Compared to previous years, Judge is hitting better across the board. In 2024, he hit just .207 in April. In 2022—his 62-homer MVP season—he wasn’t even batting .260 at this point. This year? He’s barreling everything.

Judge also hasn’t forgotten how last season ended. His misplayed fly ball in Game 5 of the World Series helped fuel a brutal collapse, and he hit just .184 in the playoffs. That mistake, he said, “will stay with me until I die.” But clearly, he’s using it as fuel. He spent the winter retooling and showed up looking like he had something to prove.

Now, with May—his most productive month historically—on deck, the rest of the league should probably brace for more. Judge has hit 59 career home runs in May with a 1.130 OPS. If April was the warm-up, the encore could be even nastier.

There’s a long way to go, but if Judge stays upright, he has a chance to join an elite Yankee club: Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, and Yogi Berra are the only players in franchise history with three MVPs. Judge already has two. The way he’s swinging, it’s hard to bet against him making it three.