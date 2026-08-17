Yankees Star Aaron Judge’s Return Date Predicted Amid New Development

The New York Yankees are awaiting the return of several stars, but no player’s health is being more scrutinized than Aaron Judge. Amid an ongoing rib injury, Judge has not played since May 31.

When will Judge return to play? The Yankees have been deliberate about not revealing a specific return timeline for Judge.

Yet, the star continues to emphasize his plans to return this season, even if Judge has not revealed a specific date. SNY’s Chelsea Janes predicts that Judge could return for the Yankees’ September 11th series against the team’s crosstown rival New York Mets.

“More likely, barring setbacks, I could see Judge building up to mid-September – and, given his penchant for aura, maybe even targeting the series against the Mets on the 25th anniversary of September 11,” Janes detailed in a September 11, 2026, story titled, “Yankees Mailbag: Possible timelines for Aaron Judge’s return.”

“Returning then would give him two weeks to recalibrate to big league pitching before the playoffs, which would seem like plenty for someone as in-tune with his swing as Judge.”

Here’s a rundown of the latest Yankees news on Judge’s injury.

Yankees News: Aaron Judge Still Has ‘a Lot More to Do’ Before Returning to Play Amid Injury

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that Judge has been able to practice throwing the baseball. Boone stopped short of revealing a return timeline for Judge.

“I know he threw and ran yesterday,” Boone noted on August 15, per Yahoo Sports. “Hopefully, [he’ll] continue to progress through this week and we’ll see what else gets introduced.”

Boone indicated that there are positive signs, but Judge still “hasn’t done any baseball things.” Additionally, the Yankees manager pointed to “a lot more to do” before Judge can return the lineup.

“We expect him back, but we’re in the early stages of baseball activities, so hopefully things continue to go well,” Boone added. “… He hasn’t done any baseball things in a while, so there’s a lot more to do.”

Aaron Judge Injury Update: Optimistic Return Timeline Projects a September Return for Yankees Star

The Yankees are expected to get additional scans on Judge’s injury in the coming days. We could start to see more specific details emerge on Judge’s status, but so far there is simply a lot of speculation.

“From my perspective, here is what a best-case scenario might look like: Say the Yankees wait two weeks from the last scans to re-image the area again,” Janes wrote. “That would put those scans at August 19. Say those scans go well and he can start baseball activities, and that he needs two weeks of building up swinging, throwing, and running strength before he can play in minor league or simulated games for rehab purposes.

“If he needs a week of rehab games, he could be back in early September. But that timeline seems optimistic.”

Yankees fans do not need to be reminded that the MLB playoffs are fast approaching. The postseason is set to begin on September 29, and Judge’s return still remains a mystery.