Aaron Judge Injury Update Leaves Yankees Uncertainty

The New York Yankees are still playing without Aaron Judge.

But as the 6-foot-7 captain works his way back from injury, every update is one that the fanbase is waiting for with great enthusiasm. As long as the news sounds positive, it’s a good thing for the Yanks’ hopes of making a run deep into October.

It won’t help immediately, of course. Judge isn’t on the AL Wild Card roster. He can’t play in the series against the Boston Red Sox.

But if the Yankees advance, they can then swap players on their roster for the ALDS, and that would be the first chance for Judge to come back.

For now, the Yankees are taking things one step at a time with Judge.

Aaron Judge Injury Update

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave a couple of updates to reporters on Wednesday before Game 2 against the Red Sox.

Boone informed the media that Judge was in Somerset (home of the Yankees’ Double-A team) on Wednesday and took live batting practice.

It was still unsure if he’d run the bases as he comes back from a calf strain.

Aaron Judge is in Somerset today taking live BP against the stay-ready group. Unclear if he will advance to running the bases. As for missing the player intros last night, Aaron Boone indicated Judge was getting treatment inside. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) September 30, 2026

This update doesn’t really provide a lot of insight on whether Judge will be back soon, but it’s something. It’s good that he’s getting swings in, if nothing else.

Why Isn’t Aaron Judge Playing Tonight?

Judge has a “moderate strain of the soleus muscle in his right calf,” according to MLB.com.

The Yankees had a tough decision to make before the Wild Card Series began, because teams have to decide on an official 26-man roster for each series.

The Yanks left Judge off the roster for this best-of-three series against the Boston Red Sox. That means he won’t be eligible to appear in this clash and will have to wait for the Divisional Series.