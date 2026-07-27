Hi, Subscriber

Yankees Star Aaron Judge Issues Blunt 5-Word Statement About Injury Status

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees heads back to the dugout during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 25, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

After winning the first two games, they lost by a score of 11-4.

Aaron Judge Issues Blunt 5-Word Statement

GettyA general view of the commemorative USA 250 hat patch worn by Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees continue to play without superstar Aaron Judge.

He last played in a game on May 31.

MLB.com wrote (on July 26): “July 15 re-imaging showed healing, but not enough to resume baseball activities. Additional re-imaging required. Manager Aaron Boone said on July 25 Judge is still in “letting-it-heal mode.” Will accompany team on Chicago trip as of July 26.”

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 21, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Following Sunday’s loss, Judge met with the media (via YES Network).

A reporter attempted to ask him about his injury status.

Reporter: “Still nothing new with you as far as…”

Judge: “I got nothing for you.”

Before the injury, Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

Looking At Judge

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees walks through the dugout prior to Game Three of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on October 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Judge was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Fresno State.

The 11-year veteran has spent his entire career with New York.

In that span, he has established himself as one of the greatest players in MLB history.

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after sliding home safely in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 01, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Judge has won three MVP awards in the last four seasons.

That said, he has only been able to reach the World Series one time (2024) when the Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

The eight-time MLB All-Star will turn 35 next April.

Yankees Right Now

GettyNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls for a pitching change during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Yankees will now visit the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at Rate Field.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 59-46 record in 105 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Yankees Star Aaron Judge Issues Blunt 5-Word Statement About Injury Status

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x