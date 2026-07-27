Yankees Star Aaron Judge Issues Blunt 5-Word Statement About Injury Status

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

After winning the first two games, they lost by a score of 11-4.

Aaron Judge Issues Blunt 5-Word Statement

The Yankees continue to play without superstar Aaron Judge.

He last played in a game on May 31.

MLB.com wrote (on July 26): “July 15 re-imaging showed healing, but not enough to resume baseball activities. Additional re-imaging required. Manager Aaron Boone said on July 25 Judge is still in “letting-it-heal mode.” Will accompany team on Chicago trip as of July 26.”

Following Sunday’s loss, Judge met with the media (via YES Network).

A reporter attempted to ask him about his injury status.

Reporter: “Still nothing new with you as far as…”

Judge: “I got nothing for you.”

Play

Before the injury, Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

Looking At Judge

Judge was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Fresno State.

The 11-year veteran has spent his entire career with New York.

In that span, he has established himself as one of the greatest players in MLB history.

Judge has won three MVP awards in the last four seasons.

That said, he has only been able to reach the World Series one time (2024) when the Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

The eight-time MLB All-Star will turn 35 next April.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees will now visit the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at Rate Field.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 59-46 record in 105 games.