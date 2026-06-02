Aaron Judge Made His Feelings Clear About Current New York Yankees Team

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off a strong road trip where they won five out of six games over the Kansas City Royals and Athletics.

Aaron Judge Makes Feelings Clear On Current Yankees

After Sunday’s 13-8 win over the Athletics, Judge made his feelings clear about the current Yankees (via YES Network).

Judge: “There’s a couple things we need to clean up. Maybe a couple things defensively, or a couple times where like I said, our offense isn’t clicking the way it should be… I like where we’re at. I love this team. A lot of guys are ready to go out there and compete, and lot of guys competing for a job, so when you do that, good things happen.”

Judge has had an up-and-down year.

That said, the 34-year-old is still batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBI’s, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

The three-time MVP is in his 11th MLB season (all with New York).

Yankees Before Series With Guardians

The Yankees come into Tuesday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 36-23 record in 59 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 17-9 in 26 games at home).

Following their series with the Guardians, the Yankees will remain at home to host the Boston Red Sox night on Friday night.

Guardians Before Series With Yankees

The Guardians enter Tuesday’s showdown as the first-place team in the American League Central with a 34-27 record in 61 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 17-13 in 30 games on the road).

After the Yankees, the Guardians will visit the Texas Rangers on Friday.