Hi, Subscriber

Aaron Judge Made His Feelings Clear About Current New York Yankees Team

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after grounding out during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off a strong road trip where they won five out of six games over the Kansas City Royals and Athletics.

Aaron Judge Makes Feelings Clear On Current Yankees

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrates his home run with Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

After Sunday’s 13-8 win over the Athletics, Judge made his feelings clear about the current Yankees (via YES Network).

Judge: “There’s a couple things we need to clean up. Maybe a couple things defensively, or a couple times where like I said, our offense isn’t clicking the way it should be… I like where we’re at. I love this team. A lot of guys are ready to go out there and compete, and lot of guys competing for a job, so when you do that, good things happen.”

Judge has had an up-and-down year.

That said, the 34-year-old is still batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBI’s, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

The three-time MVP is in his 11th MLB season (all with New York).

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees sits in the dugout before their game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Yankees Before Series With Guardians

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees during batting practice before game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Yankees come into Tuesday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 36-23 record in 59 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 17-9 in 26 games at home).

Following their series with the Guardians, the Yankees will remain at home to host the Boston Red Sox night on Friday night.

Guardians Before Series With Yankees

GettyPatrick Bailey #16 and Cade Smith #36 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrate the team’s 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on May 29, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Guardians enter Tuesday’s showdown as the first-place team in the American League Central with a 34-27 record in 61 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 17-13 in 30 games on the road).

After the Yankees, the Guardians will visit the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Aaron Judge Made His Feelings Clear About Current New York Yankees Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x