New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Made MLB History In Rays Game

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 2-0.

Aaron Judge was the hero, as he hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The three-time MVP (who has been in a slump) went 2-for-4 on the day.

Judge Makes MLB History

With his home run, Judge also made MLB history by moving up on the all-time list.

@RobBballHistory wrote: “Aaron Judge hit his 385th career HR, passing Hall of Famer Harold Baines and moved into a tie with Dwight Evans for 68th on the All Time HR list.”

The next player for Judge to tie will be Aramis Ramírez (386).

Judge And The Yankees