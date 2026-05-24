NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a walk off 2-run home run during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 24, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees won 2-0. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a walk off 2-run home run during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 24, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees won 2-0.
With his home run, Judge also made MLB history by moving up on the all-time list.
@RobBballHistory wrote: “Aaron Judge hit his 385th career HR, passing Hall of Famer Harold Baines and moved into a tie with Dwight Evans for 68th on the All Time HR list.”
The next player for Judge to tie will be Aramis Ramírez (386).
Judge And The Yankees
GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a walk off 2-run home run during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 24, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees won 2-0.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 2-0.Aaron Judge was the hero, as he hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.The three-time MVP (who has been in a slump) went 2-for-4 on the day. View this post on Instagram Judge Makes […]
New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Made MLB History In Rays Game