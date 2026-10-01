Aaron Judge Makes 3-Word Statement After Yankees Eliminate Red Sox

Although the Yankees left Aaron Judge off the 26-man roster for the Wild Card Series due to his calf injury, he still remained front and center as he watched his New York teammates dominate over the last two days.

The Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Tuesday night and followed it up with a 9-2 victory on Wednesday to eliminate Boston from the postseason and punch their own ticket to the ALDS, where they’ll take on another AL East rival, the Tampa Bay Rays, beginning Saturday.

Judge Makes 3-Word Statement

Keep it short and sweet. The first thing Judge was asked when he stepped up to the mics surrounding him was how he was feeling.

His response? “I’m feeling good,” Judge said with a grin.

How is Aaron Judge feeling? “I’m feeling good” pic.twitter.com/EhEqyjduo0 — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 1, 2026

Judge went on to explain what it means to see his teammates succeed and the Yankees win, regardless of whether he’s playing.

“I’m wearing a Yankee uniform,” Judge added. “I got NY on my chest. You know when the Yankees win, we all win, and so it doesn’t matter if you play, didn’t play, hit the game-winning hit, pitched a shutout, we’re all wearing NY in this room, and that’s why we’re all celebrating together.”

Is Judge Returning for the ALDS?

This is a question the Yankees will answer over the next 24-48 hours before they have to submit their roster for the ALDS, which they can update.

Now that they’re beyond the Wild Card Series, they can make whatever changes they want before taking on Tampa Bay, and that could include adding Judge.

However, if they add Judge, that means somebody else will have to come off the roster. With the Yankees already going fairly short on pitchers, it would more than likely be one of their hitters, which would be a tough decision for manager Aaron Boone to make.