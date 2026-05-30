Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Bold Ben Rice Statement After Athletics Game

On Friday night, the New York Yankees and Athletics opened up their series in Sacramento, California.

The Yankees won by a score of 8-2.

Ben Rice went off for four hits (including his 17th home run).

Aaron Judge Makes Bold Rice Statement

After the game, Aaron Judge made a bold statement about Rice (via Sean Cunningham of kcranews).

Judge: “He just wants to learn, he just wants to get better… He’s getting here doing the early things… It’s been fun to watch his growth from his first game here to where he is now… It’s must-watch TV when he steps up to the plate.”

Rice is in his third season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

The 27-year-old is currently batting .303 with 57 hits, 17 home runs, 39 RBI’s, 42 runs and two stolen bases in 52 games.

Social Media Reacts To Rice’s Dominance

Here’s what people were saying about Rice on social media:

@FiresideYankees: “After his home run last night, Ben Rice is now on pace to finish the 2026 season with 48 HOME RUNS😳🔥 Rice rakes. MVP-caliber performance from our first baseman thus far.”

Jeff Quagliata: “Round number alert: Ben Rice with his 50th career home run and 201st hit (his 200th came earlier tonight)”

Greg Joyce: “Ben Rice has once again matched Aaron Judge for the team lead in home runs, with his 17th of the season”

@nyyankeesstats: “Ben Rice is the fifth fastest Yankee to reach 50 career home runs Yankees fewest games to 50 career HR 161 Gary Sanchez 174 Aaron Judge 200 Joe DiMaggio 231 Gleyber Torres 240 Ben Rice 261 Kevin Maas”

Yankees After Latest Win

The Yankees have been rolling as of late.

They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and have won seven out of ten).

Right now, the Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 35-22 record in 57 games.

As of Saturday, they are 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.