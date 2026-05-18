New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Honest Statement After Mets Game

On Sunday, the New York Yankees lost to the New York Mets by a score of 7-6.

They dropped two out of three in the series at Citi Field.

Aaron Judge finished Sunday’s loss with one walk and one strikeout.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “The New York Mets, who were down by 3 runs in the 9th inning and down to their last strike, pull off wild 7-6, 10-inning victory over the Yankees. It snaps their drought of losing their last 91 games when trailing after 8 innings.”

Aaron Judge Makes Honest Statement After Mets Game

The Yankees went just 2-7 on their nine-game road trip.

After Sunday’s loss, Judge met with the media (via SNY’s Yankees Videos).

Judge: “The boys are playing hard though. That’s, I think, the biggest thing is guys I think are playing tough and making the plays they need to, but just coming up a little bit short. We gotta have a short memory and move on… We got a big division opponent coming in.”

Judge finished the series with three hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

The three-time MVP is currently batting .266 with 45 hits, 16 home runs, 30 RBI’s, 38 runs and five stolen bases in 47 games.

Yankees Fans Upset

Here’s what fans were saying in response to Judge’s postgame remark:

@MJTorres1230: “The boys are doing something….. but I don’t think it’s “playing tough””

@frankgarbs: “Such a lame answer”

@smnyy15: “That’s not enough.. The guys need to step up.. This offense is horrendous..”

@johnnya8191: “Judge don’t waste ur time. Front office fail you again because we ain’t winning this year at all.”

@FireNFury789: “Emphasizing effort over results is what losing teams do”

Looking Ahead

The Yankees will now head back to the Bronx for a series with the Toronto Blue Jays that starts on Monday night.

They are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 28-19 record in 47 games.