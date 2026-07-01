New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Honest Statement About Injury

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees will look to avoid getting swept by the Detroit Tigers in the Bronx.

They most recently lost Tuesday’s game by a score of 9-3 (and are already coming off a series where they got swept by the Boston Red Sox).

Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Honest Statement

One of the reasons for the Yankees struggling is that they have been without their best player (Aaron Judge) since May 31.

MLB.com wrote (on June 30): “Manager Aaron Boone said June 30 that the slugger may still be a “couple weeks” away from reimaging on his fractured rib.”

According to the site, Judge could still return next month.

Before Monday’s game, the future Hall of Famer met with the media.

Via Greg Joyce of The New York Post: “Aaron Judge on if he’s still feeling any pain: “I’ll give you a good update when we get the reimaging. There’s no need to talk about this now. I know it’s n important topic and a big issue, but I want to give you guys the full story.””

Before getting hurt, Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

The three-time MVP has spent all 11 seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Judge’s Latest Comments

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@RandyinPO: “Not looking promising”

@SteveTheScholar: “Season is beyond over”

@ant_sin: “We will see you post-lockout in 2028, Aaron. This team is toast”

@BradJohnso75678: “Not playing this year”

@Mariann33793704: “Does he give any insight as to when that might occur?”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-37 record in 85 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 22-17 in 39 games at home).

Following Wednesday’s game, the Yankees will get the day off on Thursday.

They will then open up a series with the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in the Bronx.