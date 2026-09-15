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Aaron Judge Makes Strong Statement After New York Yankees Clinch Playoff Berth

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New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 14: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees were in the middle of their game against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night when they found out they had officially clinched a playoff berth.

With the Toronto Blue Jays losing to the Detroit Tigers, the Yankees punched their ticket once again, and they finished off the night with a victory of their own, defeating the Twins 8-3 on the back of a three-run homer in the top of the eighth by superstar Aaron Judge.

It was his first home run since returning from his lengthy IL stint with a rib injury, and in the locker room postgame, as the Yankees poured drinks on one another while celebrating the playoff berth, Judge spoke about heading to the ninth postseason of his career.

Judge Makes Strong Statement on Playoff Berth

While it was certainly hard for him to focus as catcher Austin Wells and others poured beer on him mid-interview, he made a strong statement about heading back to the playoffs and noted that he re-signed with the Yankees in 2023 for this exact reason: to win games and compete for a World Series.

“It’s a great feeling. You know, this is why I came back to New York in 2023. To get an opportunity to win a World Series every single year,” Judge said. “We got a special group here. Special guys that are fighting for each other, we’re in everybody’s corner and you know we just continue to get better so excited to get back into the postseason.

“We’re gonna celebrate tonight, but we know what’s ahead of us. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Looking at the Yankees

New York improved to 87-63 on Monday night, and they’re still chasing the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East and for the No. 1 overall seed in the American League.

They trail the Rays by 3.5 games at the moment, but they’ll play them in a massive four-game series at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx next week, which will at the very least give them one last fighting chance to overtake them.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Aaron Judge Makes Strong Statement After New York Yankees Clinch Playoff Berth

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