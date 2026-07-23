New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Milestone Before Phillies Series

On Thursday, the New York Yankees have the day off following a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx.

They won the final game by a score of 2-0 (and took two out of three in the series).

New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Milestone

The Yankees continue to play without three-time MVP Aaron Judge.

He has been out since May 31 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on July 18): “Underwent re-imaging July 15, which showed healing, but not enough to resume baseball activities. Additional re-imaging required. Has been performing mostly lower-body exercises since last playing May 31. Initially placed on 10-day IL June 5, retroactive to June 2.”

Ahead of Friday’s series with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Yankees announced a big milestone for Judge.

They wrote: “Congratulations on 10 years of Major League service time, Captain! 🫡👨‍⚖️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@newyorksportssufferer: “Greatest to ever do it, win him a chip cashman”

@themattlugoshow: “Cashman make deals and get this man a ring”

@dougyisscary3: “Oh we’re going to miss him when he hangs his cleats up”

@michaelrosenbaum_: “Good thing cashman hasn’t been waisting his career and only has one season where he went to a World Series”

@h3y_luisito_biker: “When are you coming back, captain?”

@chimneyswiftly: “Wow, time flies. That means I’ve been a baseball fan for 10 years.”

Looking At Judge

Judge was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has spent all 11 seasons of his MLB career playing for the Yankees.

Before getting hurt, the future Hall of Famer had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 57-45 record in 102 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 31-22 in 43 games on the road).