Aaron Judge is Minnesota Twins’ Worst Nightmare

Halloween is more than a month away, but when the Minnesota Twins go to a haunted house at the end of October, there’s only one thing that can be waiting for them around the corner.

It’ll be 6-foot-7 New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

Judge obliterates the Twins time and time again. There’s never been a more prolific hitter against the Twins, ever.

He did it again Monday night, too. The Yankees trailed before a six-run eighth inning helped them clinch a playoff berth, and Judge delivered the final salvo.

The Yanks had gone up 4-2 when Judge stepped to the plate with two guys on. And yeah, he was soon stepping on the plate after a trot around the bases with a three-run home run.

As pictured above, Judge used his hands as if to calm everyone down just a bit. Nothing to worry about. Judge is here.

And when Judge is there, the Twins must cower in the corner, because the numbers he has in his career against Minnesota border on ridiculous.

Aaron Judge Stats vs. Twins

In his career against the Minnesota Twins, Judge has a 1.198 OPS.

That’s actually not his highest mark against an opponent. He has a 1.452 OPS against the White Sox in just about the same number of games. He has an even higher mark against the Dodgers (1.577) in much fewer games.

But this is about the Twins.

Judge has played 47 games against Minnesota and batted .340.

In those 47 games, he has 19 doubles, one triple and 13 home runs. He has driven in 43 runs in those contests, and he has managed to walk 47 times compared to 44 strikeouts.

Clearly, Judge is a dominant hitter against almost anyone he faces.

But yeah, the Twins are one of the teams he’s especially prodigious against.

Historic Company

This was the graphic they shared on YES Network before Judge homered on Monday night, which is why his OPS against the Twins in his career mentioned above is even a little higher than what’s shown here:

Aaron Judge is the best hitter against the Minnesota Twins EVER 😳 pic.twitter.com/10bfi9XsBr — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 14, 2026

It’s worth noting that the Twins were the original Washington Senators (also known for a time as the Nationals) before moving to Minnesota. That’s how Ted Williams, Babe Ruth and Hank Greenberg can all be on the list.

And shoot, that’s quite the trifecta of players to rank above.

Shoutout to Jose Bautista, too, who feels like he’s been a bit forgotten in recent years but was such a game-breaking slugger with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Now, though, it’s simply Judge’s world, and the rest of us are living in it.