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New York Yankees Announce Big Aaron Judge News After Horrible Mets Loss

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Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes the field for batting practice before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees lost to the New York Mets by a 12-2 final score.

It was simply a bad showing for the Yankees, and they will now be aiming to turn things back around against the Mets in their series finale on Sunday.

Now, following their atrocious loss to the Mets, the Yankees have announced some lineup news regarding Aaron Judge.

Aaron Judge Batting Third & Playing Right Field for the Yankees

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After batting second and being New York’s DH in their most recent game, Judge is dropping to third spot in their batting order and moving back to right field.

With Judge being dropped to the third spot in New York’s batting order, Cody Bellinger will now be batting second. With this, Judge and Bellinger are simply switching spots in New York’s batting order for Sunday’s game.

Here is New York’s full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF A. Volpe 2B R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero SS.

Looking at Judge

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees is walked in the first inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Since returning from injury on Sep. 9 against the Colorado Rockies, Judge is still shaking off the rust. In four games with New York since returning to the lineup, he has gone 4-for-14 at the plate with six strikeouts.

Judge is coming off a quiet game for New York, as he went 0-for-4. Now, he will be looking to heat back up by having a strong game for the Yankees against the Mets from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Yankees Announce Big Aaron Judge News After Horrible Mets Loss

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