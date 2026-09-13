New York Yankees Announce Big Aaron Judge News After Horrible Mets Loss

On Saturday, the New York Yankees lost to the New York Mets by a 12-2 final score.

It was simply a bad showing for the Yankees, and they will now be aiming to turn things back around against the Mets in their series finale on Sunday.

Now, following their atrocious loss to the Mets, the Yankees have announced some lineup news regarding Aaron Judge.

Aaron Judge Batting Third & Playing Right Field for the Yankees

After batting second and being New York’s DH in their most recent game, Judge is dropping to third spot in their batting order and moving back to right field.

With Judge being dropped to the third spot in New York’s batting order, Cody Bellinger will now be batting second. With this, Judge and Bellinger are simply switching spots in New York’s batting order for Sunday’s game.

Here is New York’s full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF A. Volpe 2B R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero SS.

Yankees 9/13 B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

A. Judge RF

L. García Jr. 1B

S. Jones CF

A. Volpe 2B

R. McMahon 3B

A. Wells C

J. Caballero SS C. Schlittler SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 13, 2026

Looking at Judge

Since returning from injury on Sep. 9 against the Colorado Rockies, Judge is still shaking off the rust. In four games with New York since returning to the lineup, he has gone 4-for-14 at the plate with six strikeouts.

Judge is coming off a quiet game for New York, as he went 0-for-4. Now, he will be looking to heat back up by having a strong game for the Yankees against the Mets from here.