Aaron Judge Reveals What He Tells Rival Players About the Yankees

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge loves the high demands that his franchise puts on every player — and he’ll tell anyone who asks.

Judge is off to a torrid start, flirting with .400 through much of the first two months of the MLB season and setting some early season records. He has led the Yankees to the second-most wins in the American League and a 5.5-game lead in the AL East, belting three home runs in this weekend’s World Series rematch with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Speaking to reporters after Sunday’s win over the Dodgers, Judge revealed what he finds so special about playing for the Yankees.

Aaron Judge Loves Playing for Yankees Faithful

Judge has long been a proud member of the Yankees, the franchise that first called him up to the majors in late 2016. Speaking to USA Today Sports after Sunday’s 7-3 win in Los Angeles, Judge said he’ll even tell opposing players just how special it is to play for the Yankees.

“I try to talk to everyone, the guys who aren’t Yankees, and tell them just how special this franchise is,” Judge said. “And how special it is to play in front of these fans.”

Judge said the franchise comes with high demand for players, an expectation that has dated back for decades but one that he said brings out the best in all of their players.

“They demand and they expect the best out of you every single night,” Judge said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a Monday game, a Tuesday game, or who we’re playing. They expect you to go out there and win. They expect you to go out there and get a hit every at-bat.”

Judge earned a place in Yankees history with his hot start this season. As SI.com’s Delilah Bourque noted, he achieved a statistical mark not seen since Micky Mantle.

Judge was already named AL Player of the Month in April and would be in track to win the award again in May, making him an early favorite to earn league MVP this season.

Aaron Judge Hints at Future With Yankees

Judge is set to wear the pinstripes for the rest of this decade after signing a nine-year, $360 million contract in 2022. But the All-Star slugger hinted that he could stay in the Bronx for the rest of his career, saying the team’s high expectations and special fanbase would be hard to leave.

“That’s another reason why I wanted to come back and play for the Yankees,” Judge said. “Just that expectation and that level of focus you need to have on a daily basis. It’s one of a kind. So I try to tell everyone how special it is, especially at the All-Star Game.

“There’s nothing in the world like it.”