Aaron Judge Sends Message on Yankees’ Trade Deadline Plans

The Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline gives teams around the league one final opportunity to bolster their rosters for a second-half playoff push.

One team expected to be aggressive is the New York Yankees, who are currently dealing with a significant number of injuries across the roster, most notably to star outfielder and captain Aaron Judge.

Judge spoke with the media after Sunday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies and addressed the Yankees’ upcoming trade deadline approach for the first time.

Aaron Judge Speaks on Trade Deadline

While Judge didn’t provide specifics about what the Yankees need or what he believes the team should do, he still offered insight into the situation, saying he is “looking forward” to seeing what the front office can potentially add to help the team.

“That’s way above my pay grade, but we’ve got a good team where we’re at,” Judge said. “Hopefully, that’s what you can do as a player — put yourself in the best position to give the front office the ability to go out there and get the final pieces. Looking forward to seeing what happens.”

Aaron Judge meet the media following the Yankees 11-4 loss against the Phillies. pic.twitter.com/KKTSyvlG27 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 27, 2026

Yankees’ Trade Deadline Targets

The Yankees could go in several different directions when it comes to what they want to target at the deadline.

New York will likely be in the market for a bullpen arm or two, as well as a potential catcher.

However, with Judge on the IL along with Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger, the Yankees could also look for a right-handed bat who can play the outfield. It may not be an everyday starter, but someone who can provide depth while the team waits for Judge’s return, which still appears to be a ways away.

Players such as Lane Thomas, Jorge Soler, and Spencer Steer have been mentioned as possible options for New York.