Aaron Judge Shares Viral Moment With New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter

On a very emotional day in New York City Friday night, as it marked the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, the New York Yankees secured a 6-4 win over the New York Mets in front of a packed house at Yankee Stadium.

Several Yankees legends attended the game given the circumstances, including Derek Jeter, who played for the team back in 2001 when the attacks occurred.

Judge Shares Viral Moment With Jeter

Right before first pitch, Jeter, who was on the field for a special pregame ceremony, shared a viral moment with superstar Aaron Judge.

Check it out:

Judge is the Yankees’ team captain, which is a prestigious title for the organization. Prior to him being named captain in 2022, the last player to carry the title was Jeter, who retired in 2014.

MLB Fans React on Social Media

Yankees fans have long loved Jeter, and many enjoyed seeing him share a moment with the team’s current face of the franchise, Judge.

“Special moment right here. Great to see Jeter back in pinstripes again,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Oh Captain, My Captain.”

Another person wrote, “Pass along that World Series/playoff aura Jeter we gonna need it.”

“My two favorite players. Jeter was the perfect idol for a baseball obsessed die hard Yankees fan. And as I raise my kids to be baseball fans and Yankees fan, Judge has carried that torch wonderfully. Of course, being the best hitter I’ve ever seen, may have helped his cause,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “This means something to me.”

Yankees Right Now

While it’d be nice for the Yankees to have Jeter on the team for the upcoming postseason considering he’s a five-time World Series champion, this New York team certainly has a fighting chance to capture a 28th pennant for the organization, and Judge will have to be at the forefront of it.

The Yankees improved to 85-62 on the season with their win on Friday night. With 15 regular-season games remaining, they’re on the verge of clinching a playoff berth and are three games back