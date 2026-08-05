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Aaron Judge’s Former New York Yankees Teammate Released By Current MLB Team

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BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 06: Aaron Judge #99, Mike Tauchman #39 and Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees celebrate after a 9-4 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 6, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will finish their three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx.

They most recently won by a score of 2-0 (on Tuesday) to even up the series at 1-1.

Aaron Judge’s Former New York Yankees Teammate Released

GettyMike Tauchman #39 of the New York Yankees congratulates Aaron Judge #99 after he scored a fun against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on September 19, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Also on Wednesday, news came out that a former Yankees player had been released by the New York Mets.

MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Syracuse Mets released RF Mike Tauchman.”

Tauchman did not appear in a game for the Mets at the MLB level.

Social Media Reacts To Tauchman News

GettyMike Tauchman #39 of the New York Yankees hits a double in the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on May 06, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Aaron Shamilov: “The #Mets have released veteran outfielder Mike Tauchman. Tauchman, 35, likely would have made the Opening Day roster, but a torn meniscus in his left knee sidelined him.”

@dc3philly: “Tauchman just recently returned to game action after suffering a torn meniscus in spring training. His career .347 OBP would easily rank 3rd out of the #Phillies regulars in 2026. If the IronPigs’ outfield wasn’t so crowded, I would offer him a minor-league deal.”

@samwilbur: “Tauchman had a great Spring Training, got hurt during the last game, disappeared, and is now off the team.”

@kranepool: “Mets did Tauchman a favor he can now sign with a contender he won’t be unemployed for long”

@mdestefano14: “2019 Yankee legend”

Looking At Tauchman

GettyMike Tauchman #39 of the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge #99 jump in the air as Brett Gardner #11 looks on after their 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2019 in Seattle, Washington.

Tauchman was picked in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Colorado Rockies (before part of three with the Yankees).

Following New York, Tauchman went on to have stints with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox (over eight total seasons).

Yankees Right Now

GettyLuis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 64-50 record in 114 games.

They will get the day off on Thursday (before a series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Aaron Judge’s Former New York Yankees Teammate Released By Current MLB Team

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