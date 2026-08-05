Aaron Judge’s Former New York Yankees Teammate Released By Current MLB Team

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will finish their three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx.

They most recently won by a score of 2-0 (on Tuesday) to even up the series at 1-1.

Aaron Judge’s Former New York Yankees Teammate Released

Also on Wednesday, news came out that a former Yankees player had been released by the New York Mets.

MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Syracuse Mets released RF Mike Tauchman.”

Tauchman did not appear in a game for the Mets at the MLB level.

Social Media Reacts To Tauchman News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Aaron Shamilov: “The #Mets have released veteran outfielder Mike Tauchman. Tauchman, 35, likely would have made the Opening Day roster, but a torn meniscus in his left knee sidelined him.”

@dc3philly: “Tauchman just recently returned to game action after suffering a torn meniscus in spring training. His career .347 OBP would easily rank 3rd out of the #Phillies regulars in 2026. If the IronPigs’ outfield wasn’t so crowded, I would offer him a minor-league deal.”

@samwilbur: “Tauchman had a great Spring Training, got hurt during the last game, disappeared, and is now off the team.”

@kranepool: “Mets did Tauchman a favor he can now sign with a contender he won’t be unemployed for long”

@mdestefano14: “2019 Yankee legend”

Looking At Tauchman

Tauchman was picked in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Colorado Rockies (before part of three with the Yankees).

Following New York, Tauchman went on to have stints with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox (over eight total seasons).

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 64-50 record in 114 games.

They will get the day off on Thursday (before a series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday at home).