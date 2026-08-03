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New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update After Trade Deadline

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Aaron Judge #99 looks on during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

After the trade deadline at 6:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman provided an injury update on Aaron Judge.

New York Yankees Reveal Aaron Judge Update After Trade Deadline

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote on X: “Brian Cashman on Aaron Judge: “We currently are still very optimistic that he’s going to return, but there’s challenges with all that too. … There’s a very high likelihood that he fits the time frame to come back and join us. That’s what I’m hoping and holding onto.””

Judge has been on the IL since early June with a right rib stress fracture.

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 05: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

In 59 games this season, Judge has slashed .248/.3775/.533 (150 wRC+) with 17 home runs and 38 RBI.

Judge isn’t the only injured star on the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger are also both sidelined with injuries.

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 01: Giancarlo Stanton #27 outfield the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Stanton has been on the IL since late April with a right calf strain.

In 24 games before landing on the IL, Stanton slashed .256/.302/.422 with three home runs, six doubles and 14 RBI.

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts after a strikeo during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Bellinger has been sidelined since July 26 due to his left hamstring strain. He is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks.

In 102 games this season, Bellinger has slashed .259/.350/.420 with 11 home runs and 53 RBI. He represented New York at this year’s All-Star Game.

New York Yankees Right Now

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls for a pitching change during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Yankees made two blockbuster moves at the trade deadline. The club acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants and first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. from the New York Yankees. New York also traded struggling reliever Camilo Doval to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

New York holds the first American League Wild Card spot with a 63-49 record. The team is just 2 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

The Yankees won two of three games against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field this past weekend. The team began a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Monday. After an off day on Thursday, New York will host the Atlanta Braves for three games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update After Trade Deadline

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