New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update After Trade Deadline

After the trade deadline at 6:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman provided an injury update on Aaron Judge.

New York Yankees Reveal Aaron Judge Update After Trade Deadline

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote on X: “Brian Cashman on Aaron Judge: “We currently are still very optimistic that he’s going to return, but there’s challenges with all that too. … There’s a very high likelihood that he fits the time frame to come back and join us. That’s what I’m hoping and holding onto.””

Judge has been on the IL since early June with a right rib stress fracture.

In 59 games this season, Judge has slashed .248/.3775/.533 (150 wRC+) with 17 home runs and 38 RBI. Judge isn’t the only injured star on the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger are also both sidelined with injuries. Stanton has been on the IL since late April with a right calf strain. In 24 games before landing on the IL, Stanton slashed .256/.302/.422 with three home runs, six doubles and 14 RBI. Bellinger has been sidelined since July 26 due to his left hamstring strain. He is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks. In 102 games this season, Bellinger has slashed .259/.350/.420 with 11 home runs and 53 RBI. He represented New York at this year’s All-Star Game.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees made two blockbuster moves at the trade deadline. The club acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants and first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. from the New York Yankees. New York also traded struggling reliever Camilo Doval to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

New York holds the first American League Wild Card spot with a 63-49 record. The team is just 2 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

The Yankees won two of three games against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field this past weekend. The team began a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Monday. After an off day on Thursday, New York will host the Atlanta Braves for three games.