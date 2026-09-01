New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update Before Angels Series

Injured star outfielder Aaron Judge is preparing to return to the New York Yankees before the postseason.

Ahead of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a major update on Judge.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Reveals Major Aaron Judge News Before Angels Game

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Judge, who traveled with the Yankees to Anaheim, could return as soon as next homestand, Boone said.

Via The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner on X: Aaron Boone said “it’s possible” that Aaron Judge is back the next homestand but he’s not putting a date on it.

The Yankees’ three-game series against the Angels will begin at 9:38 p.m. EDT tonight and will wrap up on Wednesday night. After an off-day on Thursday, New York will begin a three-game set against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

The Yankees’ next homestand will begin with a matchup against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Looking at New York Yankees Outfielder Aaron Judge

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees warms up prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Yankees placed Judge on the injured list with a right rib fracture on June 5. The outfielder last appeared in a game on May 31.

Judge said he hopes to return to the Yankees without embarking on a minor-league rehab stint.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees warms up prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

“I didn’t rehab in ’23 when I missed probably the same amount of time. Why waste at-bats? Why waste anything down in a Minor League game? I’ve been doing this for a while now, and I’ve got a sense of what I need to do on the field and how to manage it,” Judge said to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs, 10 doubles and 38 RBI over 59 games with the Yankees this season before being placed on the IL.

New York Yankees Right Now

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees reacts following his eighth inning three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Yankees won six of their last games. They are coming off a 3-1 series victory over the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

New York currently has a four-game lead over Boston for the first American League Wild Card spot with a 78-59 record.

In the divisions standings, the Yankees are 4 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.