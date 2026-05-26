Aaron Judge Will Make New York Yankees History In Royals Game

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals will play the second game of their series.

The Yankees took Monday’s game by a score of 4-3.

Aaron Judge finished with one hit and one strikeout in four at-bats.

Aaron Judge Will Make New York Yankees History

On Tuesday, Judge will become just the 33rd player to appear in 1,200 games for the Yankees.

Sarah Langs of MLB.com wrote: “Aaron Judge plays his 1,200th career game today

Most home runs in first 1,200 career games:

Aaron Judge: 385 Ralph Kiner: 327 Juan Gonzalez: 326 Mark McGwire: 322

Judge hit No. 385 in game 1,198 The next-fewest games to 385 HR is 1,379 by Mark McGwire”

Judge is in his 11th MLB season (all with the Yankees).

The three-time MVP is currently batting .250 with 49 hits, 17 home runs, 32 RBI’s, 41 runs and five stolen bases in 54 games this season.

The MLB wrote: “Aaron Judge will play in his 1,200th career Major League game tonight 😮 Here are his career stats and accolades: 1,254 hits 385 HR 862 RBI 1.024 OPS ROY 3x MVP 7x All-Star”

Judge (who is 34) is coming off another amazing season where he batted .331 with 179 hits, 53 home runs, 114 RBI’s and 137 runs.

He helped lead the Yankees to the World Series in 2024, but is still without a title.

Yankees After Monday’s Win

The Yankees have had an up-and-down stretch over the last few weeks.

That said, they are still 32-22 in 54 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 15-13 in 28 games.

After two more games against the Royals, they will get the day off on Thursday (before starting a series with the Athletics on Friday in California).

Last season, the Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.