Aaron Judge Doesn’t Hold Back on Yankees World Series Loss to Dodgers

The New York Yankees very nearly ended up earning their spot as the champion of the 2024 MLB season, but they fell just short in the World Series, as they suffered a defeat in five games at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers. After enduring more postseason struggles, superstar outfielder Aaron Judge faced an array of criticism from fans, as he continues to be unable to find his way to the top of the mountain.

By now, Judge has cemented himself as arguably the greatest hitter of his generation, but he has been unable to deliver for New York when the lights are the brightest. Even though they made it to the World Series last season, Judge was never truly at his best, and when looking at the Yankees failed title run, the two-time MVP winner did not hold back on his and his team’s shortcomings.

Aaron Judge Discusses Yankees World Series Loss

Judge earned his second MVP Award in 2024 when he turned in arguably the best season of his already wildly impressive career. Judge posted a .322 batting average while smacking 58 home runs and driving in 144 runs, with the latter two figures both being tops in the league. Many figured Judge would never be able to top his 2022 season, when he hit 62 home runs and drove in 131 runs, but he was better in 2024 in several ways.

The problem was that Judge struggled yet again in the playoffs. In 14 postseason games, Judge had an ugly .184 batting average with three home runs and nine RBIs. Considering how important he is to New York’s offense, it’s a surprise in some ways that the team was even able to make it to the World Series in the first place.

In the wake of the Yankees defeat, Judge took a lot of heat, and understandably so considering his ill-timed struggles. It’s not the first time Judge’s postseason woes reared their ugly head for New York, but they could not have come at a worse time in 2024 considering the stakes. Looking back on how things played out, Judge revealed he’s intent on ensuring he doesn’t find himself in a similar position moving forward.

“It was rough the way it ended last year, it hurt,” Aaron Judge said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “Things happen. It’s sports. You just try to put yourself in a better position next time so you don’t have that sour taste in your mouth again.”

Aaron Judge Delivering the Goods for Yankees Again in 2025

Judge has followed up the biggest defeat of his career by putting together arguably the most impressive start to any season of his career. Through 58 games, Judge is hitting .391 with 21 home runs and 50 runs batted in. He’s leading the league in batting average and several other major hitting statistics (on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS), and he’s shown no signs of slowing down.

We’ve seen Judge dominate during the regular season in the past, though, only to completely fall apart in the postseason. Will things be different this time around? Judge certainly hopes so, and while he isn’t the only player on his team, New York’s World Series hopes may rest squarely on whether or not their superstar slugger shows up in the playoffs.