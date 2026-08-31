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New York Yankees Acquire 8-Year MLB Veteran Before Angels Series

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New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 28: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 28, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees claimed right-handed reliever John Schreiber off waivers from the Kansas City Royals before Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman and The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty.

Via Kuty on X: Yankees claim John Schreiber, source says. @Joelsherman1 first w/ the news. They’ll owe him the rest of his $3.715M for the season.

New York Yankees Claim RHP John Schreiber Off Waivers From Royals

Kansas City Royals v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 30: John Schreiber #46 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Athletics in the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park on April 30, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Schreiber, 32, has posted a 3.65 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP and 36 strikeouts over 49 1/3 innings this season.

The right-hander is set to be a free agent at the end of the season. The Royals are far out of a postseason position, so shedding the remainder of Schreiber’s salary made sense for the organization.

Schreiber relies on five pitches:

  • Low-to-mid-90s four-seamer (28.3%)
  • Low-80s sweeper (27.6%)
  • Low-to-mid-90s sinker (23.5%)
  • High-80s cutter (12.9%)
  • Mid-80s changeup (7.6%)

Looking at John Schreiber’s Career

Wild Card Series - Kansas City Royals v Baltimore Orioles - Game 2
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 02: John Schreiber #46 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 02, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers selected Shreiber in the 15th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Northwestern Ohio.

The right-hander pitched for the Tigers from 2019-20. The Tigers designated Schreiber for assignment in the 2021-22 offseason. The Boston Red Sox claimed him off waivers.

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – AUGUST 05: John Schreiber #46 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Fenway Park on August 5, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Schreiber pitched for the Red Sox from 2021-23. The Red Sox traded the right-hander to the Royals in the 2023-24 offseason.

Schreiber has a career 3.65 ERA 309 strikeouts over 308 1/3 innings across eight MLB seasons.

New York Yankees Right Now

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Heliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout following his fifth inning three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Yankees are set to begin Game 1 of a three-game series against the Angels in Anaheim, Calif,; at 9:38 p.m. EDT on Monday.

The Yankees are coming off a dominant 16-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. The Yankees won three of four games against the Red Sox this past weekend.

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: (L-R) Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 and Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees celebrate after both scored during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

New York owns the first American League Wild Card spot with a 78-59 record. The club has a four-game lead over Boston, the second AL Wild Card team.

In the division standings, the Yankees are 4 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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