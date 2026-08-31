New York Yankees Acquire 8-Year MLB Veteran Before Angels Series

The New York Yankees claimed right-handed reliever John Schreiber off waivers from the Kansas City Royals before Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman and The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty.

Via Kuty on X: Yankees claim John Schreiber, source says. @Joelsherman1 first w/ the news. They’ll owe him the rest of his $3.715M for the season.

New York Yankees Claim RHP John Schreiber Off Waivers From Royals

Schreiber, 32, has posted a 3.65 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP and 36 strikeouts over 49 1/3 innings this season.

The right-hander is set to be a free agent at the end of the season. The Royals are far out of a postseason position, so shedding the remainder of Schreiber’s salary made sense for the organization.

Schreiber relies on five pitches:

Low-to-mid-90s four-seamer (28.3%)

Low-80s sweeper (27.6%)

Low-to-mid-90s sinker (23.5%)

High-80s cutter (12.9%)

Mid-80s changeup (7.6%)

Looking at John Schreiber’s Career

The Detroit Tigers selected Shreiber in the 15th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Northwestern Ohio.

The right-hander pitched for the Tigers from 2019-20. The Tigers designated Schreiber for assignment in the 2021-22 offseason. The Boston Red Sox claimed him off waivers.

Schreiber pitched for the Red Sox from 2021-23. The Red Sox traded the right-hander to the Royals in the 2023-24 offseason.

Schreiber has a career 3.65 ERA 309 strikeouts over 308 1/3 innings across eight MLB seasons.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are set to begin Game 1 of a three-game series against the Angels in Anaheim, Calif,; at 9:38 p.m. EDT on Monday.

The Yankees are coming off a dominant 16-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. The Yankees won three of four games against the Red Sox this past weekend.

New York owns the first American League Wild Card spot with a 78-59 record. The club has a four-game lead over Boston, the second AL Wild Card team.

In the division standings, the Yankees are 4 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.