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New York Yankees Sign 25-Year-Old During Orioles Series

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BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New York Yankees are playing the first two games of their series with the Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx.

The Yankees lost the first game by a score of 10-2.

They will have a chance to bounce back quick, as the second game started right after.

New York Yankees Sign 25-Year-Old

GettyNew York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022 in New York City.

Ahead of the second game, the Yankees announced that they had signed Alexander Cornielle to the MLB roster.

They wrote (via X): “• Signed RHP Alexander Cornielle (#97) to a Major League contact and selected him to the active roster.”

Cornielle is in his first season with the Yankees’ organization.

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

Before the Yankees, he had also spent time in the Minor Leagues with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

@process17230970: “spelled carlos lagrange wrong”

@BigGfan27: “Why can’t you just bring Lagrange up”

@BiloxiShuckers: “Congratulations to former Shucker Alexander Cornielle (‘25) on his promotion to the bigs! Cornielle is set to become the 91st former Shucker and 8th this season to make their MLB debut!”

Greg Joyce: “Yankees optioned Beck and are calling up Alexander Cornielle to eat innings in the nightcap”

Getty(L-R) Brian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees, and Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speak before game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

@mrsboourns: “They’re just letting anybody pitch huh”

@TheGifSgt: “me running to my computer to find out more about Alexander Cornielle (#97)”

@nickuva: “Brought up from Scranton. No major league experience.”

Looking At The Yankees

GettyHeliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a triple against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Sign 25-Year-Old During Orioles Series

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