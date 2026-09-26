New York Yankees Sign 25-Year-Old During Orioles Series

On Friday, the New York Yankees are playing the first two games of their series with the Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx.

The Yankees lost the first game by a score of 10-2.

They will have a chance to bounce back quick, as the second game started right after.

New York Yankees Sign 25-Year-Old

Ahead of the second game, the Yankees announced that they had signed Alexander Cornielle to the MLB roster.

They wrote (via X): “• Signed RHP Alexander Cornielle (#97) to a Major League contact and selected him to the active roster.”

Cornielle is in his first season with the Yankees’ organization.

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

Before the Yankees, he had also spent time in the Minor Leagues with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

@process17230970: “spelled carlos lagrange wrong”

@BigGfan27: “Why can’t you just bring Lagrange up”

@BiloxiShuckers: “Congratulations to former Shucker Alexander Cornielle (‘25) on his promotion to the bigs! Cornielle is set to become the 91st former Shucker and 8th this season to make their MLB debut!”

Greg Joyce: “Yankees optioned Beck and are calling up Alexander Cornielle to eat innings in the nightcap”

@mrsboourns: “They’re just letting anybody pitch huh”

@TheGifSgt: “me running to my computer to find out more about Alexander Cornielle (#97)”

@nickuva: “Brought up from Scranton. No major league experience.”

Looking At The Yankees