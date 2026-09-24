New York Yankees Add Polarizing 27-Year-Old Pitcher During Rays Series

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will play the final game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 9-2 on Wednesday (and are up 2-1 in the series).

New York Yankees Add Polarizing 27-Year-Old Pitcher

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Yankees announced roster news.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Recalled RHP Bradley Hanner (#93) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. • Placed RHP Clarke Schmidt on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 9/21) with right bicep neuritis.”

Hanner made his MLB debut earlier this season.

He has gone 0-0 with an 11.81 ERA in four games.

Social Media Reacts To Hanner News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@javien114: “Hanner better be nowhere near this postseason roster”

@DanRantz99: “I’d rather play short a player than let Hanner take up a roster spot . Give us Lagrange”

@MrGamer40037663: “He just came back not Hanner again 😩”

@MDL1981: “I assume hanner is just up to eat innings tonight and is gone tomorrow. Yankees need to call lagrange up and get him in a few games vs orioles. Lets see what he’s got and maybe he can be a 2002 krod type bullpen addition for this team”

@MatthewShirk11: “bro can we stop with bradley hanner 💀💀”

@YaBoyyyJohn: “Clarke Schmidt 💔 How is “Bradley Hanner” still in my life Also, please save us soon, Carlos Lagrange”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have already clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 91-67 record in 158 games.

On Friday, the Yankees will open up their final series of the regular season when they host the Baltimore Orioles.