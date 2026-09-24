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New York Yankees Add Polarizing 27-Year-Old Pitcher During Rays Series

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BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will play the final game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 9-2 on Wednesday (and are up 2-1 in the series).

New York Yankees Add Polarizing 27-Year-Old Pitcher

GettyBradley Hanner #93 of the New York Yankees makes his MLB debut in the ninth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Yankees announced roster news.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Recalled RHP Bradley Hanner (#93) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. • Placed RHP Clarke Schmidt on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 9/21) with right bicep neuritis.”

Hanner made his MLB debut earlier this season.

He has gone 0-0 with an 11.81 ERA in four games.

Social Media Reacts To Hanner News

GettyBradley Hanner #92 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@javien114: “Hanner better be nowhere near this postseason roster”

@DanRantz99: “I’d rather play short a player than let Hanner take up a roster spot . Give us Lagrange”

@MrGamer40037663: “He just came back not Hanner again 😩”

@MDL1981: “I assume hanner is just up to eat innings tonight and is gone tomorrow. Yankees need to call lagrange up and get him in a few games vs orioles. Lets see what he’s got and maybe he can be a 2002 krod type bullpen addition for this team”

GettyBradley Hanner #93 of the New York Yankees makes his MLB debut in the ninth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

@MatthewShirk11: “bro can we stop with bradley hanner 💀💀”

@YaBoyyyJohn: “Clarke Schmidt 💔 How is “Bradley Hanner” still in my life Also, please save us soon, Carlos Lagrange

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Yankees have already clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 91-67 record in 158 games.

On Friday, the Yankees will open up their final series of the regular season when they host the Baltimore Orioles.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Add Polarizing 27-Year-Old Pitcher During Rays Series

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