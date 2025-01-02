Yankees Free Agent Target Predicted to Ink $168 Million Contract

Will the New York Yankees give out another expensive contract this offseason? That continues to be the biggest question the Yankees face. They have multiple needs, mainly in the infield, and with only a few players available on the free agency market, things could get tough if the Yankees aren’t willing to spend.

Among the options they could pursue, Alex Bregman is at the top of that list. Bregman, a two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star, will be expensive.

Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicted he’d land a six-year, $168 million deal, something the Yankees might not be willing to pay.

“Bregman has been a four-win player in each of the last three seasons. He has been a constant 25-HR threat, all while playing solid defense at third. With that said, teams can’t just ignore that Bregman’s walk rate was nearly cut in half this past year, from 12.7% to 6.9%. This caused Bregman’s on-base percentage to drop by nearly 40 points.

“Still, Bregman is the top third baseman on the market, who should have a healthy list of suitors… The Houston Astros reportedly offered Alex Bregman a six-year, $156 million offer, but it was also reported that he is seeking over $200 million,” Finkelstein wrote on December 28.

How Much is Bregman Looking for?

With Bregman’s free agency still happening, the New York Yankees still have a chance to poach him. Entering the offseason, the expectation was for him to be a favorite on the market, and while it’s possible that’s still the case, it doesn’t seem to be.

Bregman could also want much more money than some believe he’s worth, whether that’s the Yankees or another team.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Bregman could be looking at a deal that would make him one of baseball’s highest-paid players. At 30 years old and a slower campaign than usual last season, that’d be a lot of many for the Yankees to give him.

“I suspect that Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras, are aiming higher — specifically, at a deal closer to the 11-year, $350 million extension Manny Machado signed with the San Diego Padres in February 2023.

“Preposterous? Maybe, considering that another of Boras’ third base clients, Matt Chapman, recently signed a six-year, $151 million deal. The Machado extension, which prevented him from opting out at the end of ’23, resulted in part from the passion and generosity of the late Padres owner, Peter Seidler. Other teams, including Bregman’s previous club, the Houston Astros, likely view it as an outlier. But the statistical comparison between Machado and Bregman is closer than one might think,” Rosenthal wrote on November 18.

Yankees ‘Love’ Bregman, but There Are Issues

The New York Yankees, on paper, are the ideal fit for Bregman. They need a third baseman, and he could give them much better production than anyone they currently have on the roster.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees “love” Bregman, but they’re worried about his fit at Yankee Stadium.

“Yankees people love Alex Bregman but question whether Yankee Stadium is right for him. Possible they hope DJ LeMahieu regains health to fill 3B,” Heyman wrote on December 26.

The multi-time All-Star benefited heavily from the short left-field porch at Minute Maid Park. The Yankees right-field porch is short, but left-field is much different than Minute Maid.