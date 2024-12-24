Yankees Tabbed ‘Landing Spot’ for Projected $120 Million Slugger

The Yankees are almost two months into the MLB offseason, and while one obvious free-agent signing never quite materialized, the team has bounced back to address almost every other area on the roster.

The bullpen got an upgrade with the addition of Devin Williams. The Yankees got a solid upgrade at first base without a long-term commitment in Paul Goldschmidt. The starting rotation added another ace, with Max Fried joining the group. The team addressed the centerfield hole by adding Cody Bellinger in a trade.

The Yankees missed out on big fish Juan Soto. But they netted plenty of other catches elsewhere.

The one hole that remains is in the infield, where the team has Jazz Chisholm but needs another credible addition. Chisholm filled in admirably at third base last year, but is a more natural second baseman. For that reason, and because there are not many big-hitting second basemen on the market, the Yankees could be in line for a major addition at the hot corner.

And there is one name that stands out above the others: Astros star Alex Bregman.

Alex Bregman Had an Up-&-Down 2024

Bregman remains a free agent, though his market has been slow to develop. He is projected to warrant a four-year contract worth $120 million, according to Spotrac, and he reportedly got a six-year, $156 million offer to go back to Houston. But this week, it was revealed that talks with the Astros had stalled.

Bregman, at his best, is a top power hitter and a solid infield option. But he’s also 30 and has seen his numbers steadily decrease in recent years–his OPS has gone from .820 in 2022 to .804 in 2023 and down to .768 last year. That’s why there is some trepidation from teams on diving into a long-term deal with Bregman.

But from Bregman’s standpoint, he simply had a slump to start the season last year, but returned to form thereafter. In the Astros’ first 53 games, he his .213 with a .276 on-base percentage and a .333 slugging mark. From there, he hit .286 with a .337 OBP and a .519 slugging mark. He’s still a good hitter and there are plenty of teams–including potential A.L. contenders like the Red Sox and the Tigers–who need infield help.

Yankees a ‘Landing Spot’

Still, the Yankees are among the teams interested in Bregman and at CBS Sports, the Bombers were highlighted as a potential landing spot for him.

The site’s Matt Snyder wrote: “After losing out on Juan Soto in free agency, the smart money is on Brian Cashman avoiding another P.R. hit and Yankees fans still really, really hate members of the 2017 Astros.

“If that were put aside, however, there’s a fit here. The Yankees could use a third baseman, which would push Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base and help solidify the infield. Oswaldo Cabrera would then be the first baseman until another one was acquired, but Cody Bellinger could also fit at first base.”

Brian Cashman did address the notion of signing Bregman earlier in the offseason, even with his disdain for the Astros. “I certainly respect the player and his ability and how much winning he’s been a part of,” Cashman said of Bregman, “but that’s about as far as I will say at this point. … My job is to find a way to make us as quality as we can year in and year out. So we’re gonna vet every opportunity out there and, first and foremost, find out if that can match.”